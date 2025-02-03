Pearson Appoints Naseem Tuffaha as Chief Business Officer

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, announced today the appointment of Naseem Tuffaha as Pearson's Chief Business Officer. Reporting to CEO Omar Abbosh, Naseem will work closely with the executive leadership team to ensure Pearson's software scaling, business plans, and customer strategies align with the company's long-term goals.

As Pearson focuses on making learning more effective and building better skilling pathways in an era of AI, Naseem's more than 30 years of experience in market development, strategic planning, and organizational leadership reinforce the company's commitment to operational excellence and long-term success.

Naseem brings a wealth of expertise in scaling businesses and fostering innovation. Prior to joining Pearson, Naseem was Chief Growth Officer of The Trade Desk, a global advertising technology leader. In that role, he was responsible for scaling operations and growth initiatives across the company, including long-term workforce expansion and expanding the company's global presence. Prior to that, he served in a variety of go-to-market leadership roles during a 24-year career at Microsoft. In addition to his experience at Microsoft, Naseem was CEO and Chief Revenue Officer of Fidesic Corporation, a venture-backed start-up that automates financial processes for midsize organizations.

Omar Abbosh, Pearson CEO said: "Naseem joins Pearson at an exciting time as we develop the tools to help learners, educators and employers embrace lifelong learning and reskilling in the age of AI. With his deep experience helping companies drive growth, Naseem will play a key role as we focus on strengthening our core operations, improving how we work every day, and positioning us for future opportunities."

Naseem Tuffaha said: "Growing up in a public housing project, I leveraged the power of education to transform my life. I know first-hand its power to catalyze change, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to make learning more effective and accessible for people around the globe. I am eager to help Pearson in its pursuit of excellence and its mission to provide lifelong learning opportunities for everyone."

Naseem earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard College. He will be based in the Seattle, Washington area.

