Pearson Appoints Experienced Company Executive Sharon Hague as President of English Language Learning

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced the promotion of Sharon Hague to the role of President of its English Language Learning (ELL) division, effective 3 March. Pearson's ELL business is a leading provider of English language assessments and learning materials for English learners globally. Sharon will report to CEO Omar Abbosh and will lead the business' expansion in key international markets, as well as the development of AI-powered products and services globally. She will also serve as Pearson's UK CEO, leading the company's corporate presence in that market. Sharon, a 25-year Pearson executive, succeeds Gio Giovannelli, who has decided to leave Pearson to pursue new endeavours.

Sharon Hague said, “As a passionate lifelong learner and former educator, I’m excited to bring my expertise to our executive leadership team. I look forward to driving the success and the growth of our ELL business. I also look forward to helping more people unlock a world of opportunities through English language learning and realising its life changing benefits - both professionally and personally.”

Sharon brings a proven track record of leading successful global teams and driving growth at Pearson. She most recently served as Managing Director, Pearson School Qualifications and School Assessments. In that role, she has been responsible for the delivery of school and K-12 qualifications and assessments across the US, UK, and international markets. Sharon has continually increased the number of students Pearson has reached with its high stakes qualifications. At the same time, she has delivered consistent sales and margin growth through international expansion, digital transformation, and operational efficiencies.

Omar Abbosh, Pearson CEO, said, "Sharon has been instrumental in transforming our school qualifications, assessments, teaching and learning services. I have every confidence that she will carry on the success of our ELL business. She is focused on keeping learners and educators at the centre of all we do. When you combine her love for lifelong learning and her track record for driving growth with tech-powered solutions, you get a very accomplished leader.

"I also want to thank Gio for his contributions during his twelve years at Pearson. I've always appreciated Gio's intense focus, drive, and ambition for the business. He put Pearson on the map in many multinational markets, significantly expanding our footprint and our product portfolio with his unique entrepreneurial spirit. He has unleashed a world of language learning and skills opportunities across the globe, improving the lives of millions of people."

Sharon graduated from Oxford, trained as a qualified teacher, and taught in schools in Essex and Hertfordshire for 8 years. Sharon is an elected representative on the Council of the UK Publishing Association and has previously chaired the Joint Council for Qualifications.

