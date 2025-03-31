Pearson Announces Newly Expanded Role for Chief Technology Officer, Dave Treat, as Company Further Scales AI and Tech Capabilities

Dave Treat to lead Pearson's digital and technology operation, expanding his current architectural and innovation responsibilities

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, announced today that Dave Treat, Pearson's Chief Technology Officer, will assume leadership of the company's digital and technology operation alongside his current architectural and innovation responsibilities, effective April 7. Dave will continue to report to CEO Omar Abbosh and retain his title of Chief Technology Officer. Marykay Wells, who has led the Digital and Technology team as Chief Information Officer, has decided to leave Pearson, effective April 4.

Dave Treat, Global CTO

Dave joined Pearson nine months ago and spearheaded the establishment of the company's AI Center of Enablement, while also overseeing the Research & Development and Ventures teams. He brings to the role nearly 30 years of experience, with deep expertise in technology innovation, generative AI, spatial computing, Web 3, and quantum computing. Prior to joining Pearson, Dave held several senior technology roles at Deloitte, UBS Investment Bank, and Accenture. He holds more than 100 patents in distributed ledger technology, digital identity, and confidential computing. He also lends his expertise as an active member of CNBC's Technology Executive Council, the World Economic Forum's Global Futures Council on Financial Education, and as a member of the transitional board of Arya.

With his extensive expertise, Dave will play a crucial role in leveraging Pearson's strong technology foundation to scale the company's AI offerings, bolster its innovation pipeline, and improve collaboration across different business units.

Omar Abbosh, Pearson CEO, said: "Dave has had a significant influence on Pearson in the nine short months since he joined the company. His innovative work with customers is already positioning us for stronger growth. Through his leadership in developing our innovation architecture and establishing our AI Center, he has been a key player in our ability to attract and harness the incredible talent and capabilities of Pearson. He also is inspiring our team to envision the next big breakthrough.

"We have been very lucky to have Marykay at the helm of our technology efforts in recent years. Her strategic and disciplined leadership drove a massive and complex print-to-digital transformation. She and her global team embraced generative AI to build state-of-the-art global platforms and solutions to drive efficiency, simplicity, and productivity, while creating improved customer experiences. I want to thank Marykay for transforming our technology foundations and capabilities."

Dave Treat, Chief Technology Officer, said: "Being part of Pearson at this thrilling juncture for the company is a source of pride for me, especially as technology begins to revolutionize how we learn and work. What Marykay and the digital and technology organization have accomplished over the years to modernize and expand our technology estate – especially with generative AI – is truly amazing. I am eager to take that work forward and explore new ways to leverage innovative technology to help people realize the life they imagine through learning."

Dave has helped to found and has served on several technology and industry boards including the Linux Hyperledger Foundation, Linux Open Wallet Foundation, Digital Dollar Project and the Global Business Blockchain Council.

Dave earned a Master's degree in Higher Education Administration from the University of Michigan and a degree in Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania. He will continue to be based in Connecticut, USA.

