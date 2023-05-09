PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate, Predicts DelveInsight | Incyte Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Bayer, Beigene, Merck, AbbVie, and Others Expected to Propel Market

The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is anticipated to be driven in the coming years due to the rise in novel drugs and therapies and the increase in healthcare spending across the world. In addition, the high incidence of diseases and participation of key players will emerge in favor of the change in the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market dynamics.

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors and the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market trends in the 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Report

DelveInsight analysis shows that the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market is expected to grow positively due to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

Leading PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors companies such as Incyte Corporation, TG Therapeutics, Novartis, Beigene, Buzzard Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, OncoC4, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, 4D Pharma plc, Chugai Pharma, Bayer, AbbVie, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., NeoImmuneTech, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, SA, BioNTech SE, Istari Oncology, Inc., Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., NovoCure Ltd., and others are developing novel PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors that can be available in the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors that can be available in the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market in the coming years. Some key PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors include Retifanlimab, TG-1501 (cosibelimab), PDR001 (spartalizumab), BGB-A317 (tislelizumab), Isunakinra, Nivolumab, ONC-392, PT199, CTX-471, Pembrolizumab, MRx0518, RO5126766, BAY3375968, ABBV-CLS-484, KRT-232, NT-I7, E7777, BNT116, Lerapolturev, JTX-8064, NovoTTF-200T, FAZ053 , and others.

and others. Several PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors are awaiting approval, while some PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors are in the advanced stages of development.

In July 2022 , Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that Part A of the Phase III CheckMate -914 trial, evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have undergone full or partial removal of the kidney and who are at moderate or high risk of relapse, did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).

announced that Part A of the Phase III CheckMate -914 trial, evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have undergone full or partial removal of the kidney and who are at moderate or high risk of relapse, did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR). In June 2022 , the US FDA accepted for review a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval for KEYTRUDA for the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage IB (≥4 centimeters), II or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following complete surgical resection. The sBLA is based on data from the pivotal Phase III KEYNOTE-091 trial data, also known as EORTC-1416-LCG/ETOP-8-15 – PEARLS.

the US FDA accepted for review a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval for KEYTRUDA for the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage IB (≥4 centimeters), II or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following complete surgical resection. The sBLA is based on data from the pivotal Phase III KEYNOTE-091 trial data, also known as EORTC-1416-LCG/ETOP-8-15 – PEARLS. In June 2022 , adjuvant treatment with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) demonstrated statistically significant & clinically meaningful improvement in distant metastasis-free survival in patients with resected Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma in Phase III KEYNOTE-716 trial.

, adjuvant treatment with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) demonstrated statistically significant & clinically meaningful improvement in distant metastasis-free survival in patients with resected Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma in Phase III KEYNOTE-716 trial. In March 2022 , the US FDA approved KEYTRUDA as a single agent for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation

PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Overview

PD-1 is a checkpoint protein found in T cells, which are immune cells. It generally functions as an "off switch" that prevents T cells from attacking other cells in the body. This occurs when it binds to PD-L1, a protein found on some normal (and malignant) cells. When PD-1 attaches to PD-L1, it effectively signals the T cell to ignore the other cell. Some cancer cells have a high level of PD-L1, which allows them to hide from an immune response. Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-1 or PD-L1 can inhibit this binding and increase the immune response against cancer cells. These medications have shown tremendous promise in the treatment of some malignancies. OPDIVO (nivolumab), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), BAVENCIO (avelumab), IMFINZI (durvalumab), LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), and JEMPERLI (dostarlimab) are some examples of authorized drugs that target PD-1/PD-L1. These drugs have been proven to be successful in treating multiple types of cancer, and new cancer types are being added as more research demonstrates their efficacy.

PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Insights

PD-1/PD-L1 blockage is a breakthrough in cancer immunotherapy that has been tested in preclinical and clinical trials for a wide range of cancers, including melanoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and hepatocellular carcinoma. Anti-programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint drugs are actively redefining the therapy approach for many of the related disorders. The anti-PD-1 drugs Nivolumab (OPDIVO, Bristol-Myers Squibb) and Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA, Merck Sharp and Dohme Corporation) have recently been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with advanced NSCLC who have progressed on or after first-line therapy.

Nivolumab and Pembrolizumab have already demonstrated highly promising performance in clinical trials, with ORRs of around 20% in unselected and severely pre-treated NSCLC patients. Cemiplimab-rwlc (LIBTAYO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) has also been approved for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. Nivolumab and Pembrolizumab have also been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the same indication. Furthermore, both the US and European regulators recommended pembrolizumab as first-line therapy for advanced NSCLCs.

Moreover, cancer immunotherapy has improved significantly in recent years, with some receiving FDA approval for cancer treatment. With this advancement, PD-1 blocking treatments can now be utilized in combination with other anti-tumor therapies in addition to acting as monotherapy. Pembrolizumab was also paired with chemotherapy in clinical research for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Furthermore, combination therapy that combines PD-1/PD-L1 blocking medicines has demonstrated high potency and efficacy. Combination therapies may become standard cancer treatment in the future.

Key PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Drugs and Companies

Retifanlimab: Incyte Corporation

TG-1501 (cosibelimab): TG Therapeutics

PDR001 (spartalizumab): Novartis

BGB-A317 (tislelizumab): Beigene

Isunakinra: Buzzard Pharmaceuticals

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

ONC-392: OncoC4, Inc.

PT199: Phanes Therapeutics

CTX-471: Compass Therapeutics

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

MRx0518: 4D Pharma plc

RO5126766: Chugai Pharma

BAY3375968: Bayer

ABBV-CLS-484: AbbVie

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics, Inc.

NT-I7: NeoImmuneTech

E7777: Dr. Reddys Laboratories, SA

BNT116: BioNTech SE

Lerapolturev: Istari Oncology, Inc.

JTX-8064: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

NovoTTF-200T: NovoCure Ltd.

FAZ053: Novartis

PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market are predicted to change in the coming years. Premium-priced targeted therapies with improved clinical profiles and the extension of therapy in the first-line setting are projected to fuel the growth of the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market. According to current research, the development of innovative therapies targeting specific mutations is predicted to dominate the forthcoming PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market, implying that the PD-1 market will also expand. Furthermore, the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of various cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the oncology market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market. The development of therapies for specific mutations limits the patient group eligible for drugs that target the entire population. In addition, the high costs connected with research activities, pricing, and reimbursement issues faced by high-priced medications. Furthermore, the anticipated entry of generic or biosimilar versions of blockbuster medications such as Keytuda, Opdivo, and others will reduce market sales and thus cause a dip in the PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Companies Incyte Corporation, TG Therapeutics, Novartis, Beigene, Buzzard Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, OncoC4, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, 4D Pharma plc, Chugai Pharma, Bayer, AbbVie, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., NeoImmuneTech, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, SA, BioNTech SE, Istari Oncology, Inc., Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., NovoCure Ltd., and others Key PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Therapies Retifanlimab, TG-1501 (cosibelimab), PDR001 (spartalizumab), BGB-A317 (tislelizumab), Isunakinra, Nivolumab, ONC-392, PT199, CTX-471, Pembrolizumab, MRx0518, RO5126766, BAY3375968, ABBV-CLS-484, KRT-232, NT-I7, E7777, BNT116, Lerapolturev, JTX-8064, NovoTTF-200T, FAZ053, and others

Scope of the PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Current Marketed and Emerging PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors

Current Marketed and Emerging PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors

Attribute Analysis of Emerging PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance 4. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Marketed Drugs 7. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Emerging Drugs 8. Seven Major PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Analysis 9. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Outlook 10. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 11. KOL Views 12. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Drivers 13. PD1 and PDL1 Inhibitors Market Barriers 14. Unmet Needs 15. SWOT Analysis 16. Appendix 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

