PBI Group collaborates with Kyndryl to bring digital technologies to heavy industries

New collaboration brings the benefits of technology to construction, metals and mining, and more

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl - the world's largest IT infrastructure provider and PBI Group, one of the largest manufacturers in Poland announced a collaboration to accelerate PBI's digital transformation by modernizing its IT processes to unify PBI's 15 locations in three voivodeships, employing over 1,000 people.

By collaborating with Kyndryl, PBI Group can accelerate its business transformation and more seamlessly manage and run mission-critical IT processes, such as identity and access control, incident reporting and handling. In addition, by optimizing its IT operations, PBI Group can improve the overall quality of its internal processes and accelerate its competitive advantage.

The manufacturing industry in Poland is encountering a shortage of employees, which is increasing the need for process automation in IT operations. To adapt to these evolving market needs, PBI Group was challenged with a highly diversified business structure that included aggregate extraction and production, road construction and concrete and paving stones production. The company needed a way to integrate its IT processes to improve efficiency and consistency across its 15 locations.

PBI Group has engaged Kyndryl to provide comprehensive support for implementing of the new IT processes – from design analysis and development to implementation and launch. As part of the project, Kyndryl's Security & Resiliency Practice is already across a multi-month engagement to deploy systems and services that address incident management as well as identity and access management. This enables transparency and structured controls for granting employees access to IT systems – including folders, databases, and applications.

PBI Group selected Kyndryl because of its years of experience in international markets and expertise in designing and implementing global solutions. Kyndryl worked with PBI Group to complete the transformation in just four months.

"Processes are supposed to indicate to everyone in the company what needs to be done – in what tool, how much time there is for the realization of a given task and who is supervising this activity. All of this intends to systematize and develop standards. Each time the activity is to be performed in the same repetitive way and thus allow to maintain high standards, optimize costs and make the same activity to be performed in the same way. Thanks to our partnership with Kyndryl and the newly implemented business processes, we significantly support the organizational culture of our group," said Przemysław Bokwa, president of the board of PBI Group.

Today's announcement builds on a longstanding relationship between Kyndryl and PBI Group. The collaboration with PBI Group results from Kyndryl's unique methodology in using an approach based on a full understanding of customer needs and working together to find the best solution.

"We're proud that PBI Group has selected Kyndryl for this important and strategic project," said Paweł Raczyński, Managing Director of Kyndryl Poland and Baltics. "We know that our customers value the quality of our services because we can diagnose and solve problems related to the operation of IT infrastructure and because we combine various business areas and build solutions that have a real impact on our environment. Our collaboration is a model example of a co-creation approach, and we look forward to a continued and close relationship with PBI Group."

About PBI Group, visit: www.grupapbi.eu

About Kyndryl

For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

Related Links

http://kyndryl.com/



SOURCE Kyndryl