PayTabs becomes the first to launch ReelsPay across the MENA Region to elevate social media sales

Micro merchants and freelancers across UAE, KSA and Egypt can now sell more by sharing a single link with their buyers over social media platforms.

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayTabs, MEASA's award-winning payments powerhouse, today announced that millions of freelancers, home based business owners and micro vendors across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt will now be able to sell even more over social media with ReelsPay, by Paymes.

Micro merchants and freelancers across UAE, KSA and Egypt can now sell more by sharing a single link with their buyers over social media platforms.

Paymes, which serves over a million merchant users across Turkey, Azerbaijan, Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, just launched its new feature – ReelsPay. The feature serves to increase sales by highlighting all the content available on an instagram Reels Video, making it easier for buyers to view the products on display and then purchase them under one payment link.

Social media platforms such as Instagram allow brands to increase their sales by reaching a wider audience. With the growth of social media marketplaces, it is estimated that Instagram will have 2.5 billion active monthly users by the end of 2023. The Middle East is home to some of the biggest social media markets. In fact, the region makes up 10% of the world's Instagram users, making it a prime platform to see, be seen and of course, generate sales.

In line with customer behaviour and the increasing tendency of millennials, Gen Z to make purchases online or over social media, businesses across the region are keeping up with the social media trend and actively using digital sales channels to offer the best customer experiences.

PayTabs brings the buyer and the seller together by enabling digital payment acceptance through the Social Commerce solution. PayTabs empowers and enables webpreneurs and homepreneurs to accept payments via social media platforms like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and other channels. It does this via providing buyers with secure online payment links, QR codes and complimentary online store fronts for faster checkout experience.

To this effect, reels videos are the most active type of content used by individual sellers and businesses for marketing. Statistics reveal that 91% of active Instagram users watch videos on the platform every week. Reels videos occupy a large part of the conversion rate within the Instagram 'Explore Tab,' and it has undoubtedly become one of the most used methods for advertising and product promotion. ReelsPay accelerates the sales process while giving the seller the opportunity to introduce products to users in an organic way. Via the Paymes merchant Dashboard, sellers can create and list their products on the Reels video and then introduce them to their customers or followers by sharing the ReelsPay link over any social media platform.

Commenting on the launch of Reels Pay in the MENA region, Hany Soliman, Regional Head and Operating Partner GCC Region said: "This innovation by Paymes takes the social media purchasing experience to the next level, allowing buyers to purchase all the products they see on a Reels video with a single click, enabling seamless online sales. It further strengthens social media marketing strategies, enabling businesses to benefit. While sellers can reach a wider audience and market their products more cost effectively, they can also include the ease of searching for products in their sales adventures, thanks to ReelsPay. PayTabs is delighted to be the first to bring this innovation to the region via Paymes."

Sabrican Zaim, CEO of Paymes, on this new product that will change the pulse of social commerce, said, "The seller can deliver all the products on Reels to the buyer with a single listing on their shop page, and the buyer can easily buy all the products they see in the Reels video without getting lost on the shop page. ReelsPay, which provides quick purchases with a direct link to the link, meets with users as a big plus of social commerce and makes it easier for them to make sales with Paymes' reliable payment methods. ReelsPay, which provides great convenience for those who want to sell multiple products, such as outfit combinations, which are immensely popular on Instagram, and present their products together on a single page, will undoubtedly be one of the favorite purchasing methods of the digital world."

PayTabs acquired Turkey's largest social commerce platform, Paymes in 2022. Paymes serves as PayTabs social commerce platform across the MENA region.

About PayTabs

The PayTabs Group is an award-winning payments solutions powerhouse founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf.

Having processed the first live payment gateway transaction in 2014, today PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code, social media payments, point of sale and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants and super merchants.

Over a decade, PayTabs has custom built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the region.

In 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, the ﬁrst soft POS solution in the MENA market to transform smart phones into merchant point of sale (POS) terminals. In 2022, PayTabs made a leapfrog move to pioneer next generation payments, by launching its home owned, globally validated unified payments and transaction processing platform -PayTabs SwitchOn®. PayTabs unified payment processing orchestration enables governments and large-scale originations to become independent payment platforms to serve their industries.

In 2022, the company acquired the Saudi point-of-sale company Digital Pay and Türkiye's social commerce platform Paymes to complement its existing retail portfolio. In early 2023, PayTabs received payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in the GCC including the UAE & Saudi Arabia and presence in many other locales including Turkey, India, and Egypt. The company is an equal opportunities employer with a multi-cultural team. For more milestones visit https://site.paytabs.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069897/PayTabs.jpg

SOURCE PayTabs