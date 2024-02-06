Payslip and Deloitte form Alliance for Tech-Powered Global Payroll Delivery

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip, the innovative Global Payroll Technology Leader, today announces a strategic alliance with Deloitte to redefine global payroll delivery. Rapid advancements in technology, constant regulatory and compliance changes, coupled with the rise in hybrid working present multi-national businesses with complex challenges. As they seek to comply and streamline their payroll programs, an ecosystem is often needed to achieve success. That's why alliances, like the one between Payslip and Deloitte are so critical. This alliance enables Deloitte to leverage Payslip's technology to unify their payroll service delivery across more than 125 countries. The alliance will allow Deloitte payroll clients to enjoy automated controls, validations reporting, and a progressive self-serve view of their global payroll services, centralized reporting and analytics.

Payslip Founder and CEO Fidelma McGuirk with Jose Maria Rojo Deloitte Global BPS Leader and John Dorff Deloitte Global BPS Payroll Leader

Payslip is a technology company dedicated to the intelligent automation and integration of global payroll management—providing customers with an effective solution for managing complex global payroll processes. Payslip technology includes the Payslip Global Payroll Control Platform & the industry transformative Global Payroll Integration as a Service.

Deloitte's Business Processing Solutions (BPS) and Global Employer Services (GES) provide in-country payroll services for 500,000 employees per month. Deloitte recognized the global need across multi-national employers to drive strategic value to the business from their payroll functions. This need has accelerated with recent economic pressures for cost efficiency, digital automation & increased local and global compliance requirements.

Key Highlights of the Alliance:

Advanced Technology Integration: Payslip's automation software will be integrated with Deloitte's global payroll services, delivering a tech-powered approach that drives innovation.

Comprehensive Global Payroll Solutions: Payslip will be a key part of Deloitte's technology ecosystem to support clients with payroll, empowering organizations to navigate and solve the current complexities around international workforce management.

Scalable and Adaptable Services: Recognizing the diverse needs of businesses, the alliance will enable scalable and adaptable payroll solutions, tailored to meet the unique requirements of international clients.

Deloitte Quote - Deloitte Global Payroll Operate Services Leaders John Dorff (Deloitte Japan) and Nathan Male (Deloitte UK), in a joint statement said, "Our alliance with Payslip proves our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class solutions for our clients. By combining our expansive global network of service professionals with Payslip's market-leading technology, we are poised to deliver exceptional service and technology in international payroll management."

Payslip Quote: – Speaking on the alliance, Fidelma McGuirk Payslip Founder and CEO

"This Deloitte Payslip alliance represents a significant disruptive shift in the Global Payroll Market.

With Payslip, Deloitte's clients will enjoy 100% end-to-end service transparency, process automation and harmony of in-country expertise with self-serve reporting and analytics.

Payslip is excited about the alliance with Deloitte, anticipating a transformative impact on the market by offering global companies greater choices and delivering compliance services in an agile, transparent manner on a global scale."

About Payslip: Payslip is a world class global payroll control platform and the leading provider of automation and integration technology for the delivery and management of global payroll at large multi-national companies.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL ( also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

