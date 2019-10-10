Pawsr Launches Social Network Just for Pets

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawsr has today launched its social photo- and video-sharing network just for pets. The free app allows pet owners to give their beloved four-legged friends their very own social media presence and be part of a happy and safe community where cats and dogs take centre stage.

Created by serial entrepreneur Marc Pinter-Krainer, pawsr has been designed putting privacy first. Requiring no download or installation from any app store, the pawsr app is free from ads and does not contain any third-party components that could track user activity. The revenue model behind pawsr consists of a partnership directory listing services and products of businesses in the local community along with sponsorship opportunities.

"Dedicated solely to pets, pawsr provides a safe and fun platform for sharing happiness," says Marc Pinter-Krainer, creator of pawsr. "Loving pet owners can now share photos and videos documenting life from the perspective of their four-pawed family member and be part of a feel-good community void of human complications."

As a niche social network, pawsr speaks to a large target audience. According to Statista, 40% of the UK population are pet owners (*). On the other side of the pond, 68% of all U.S. households own at least one pet according to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) (**).

The pawsr app can be accessed by both pet owners as well as pet admirers via the pawsr website at https://www.pawsr.com using any smartphone, tablet or personal computer. Access is free of charge.

(*) Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/308218/leading-ten-pets-ranked-by-household-ownership-in-the-united-kingdom-uk/

(**) Source: https://www.americanpetproducts.org/press_industrytrends.asp

About pawsr

pawsr is a social photo- and video-sharing network just for pets owned and operated by Pawsr Ltd., a UK-based media company.

Developed over an initial period of 18 months, the pawsr app went into full production release on 10 October 2019. Implemented as a single-page progressive web app (PWA), the pawsr app does not require any download or installation from traditional app stores and updates are instant and automatic. To protect users' privacy, pawsr is free from third-party ads and does not contain any third-party embed codes such as social media buttons, third-party analytics or other tracking components. Employing state-of-the-art SSL encryption, access to pawsr is highly secure and all users are authenticated via SMS message verification.

pawsr is a registered trade mark of Pawsr Ltd.

Contact details

Dr. Marc Pinter-Krainer

Creator and Founder, Pawsr Ltd.

Email: marc@pawsr.com

Phone: +44-(0)-7597-588-777

Web: https://www.pawsr.com

