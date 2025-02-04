PATRÓN® TEQUILA REACHES NEW HEIGHTS WITH THE LAUNCH OF PATRÓN EL ALTO

PATRÓN EL ALTO is available in select premium venues across the UK, France, and Spain – RRP £190

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, has officially unveiled its latest prestige expression, PATRÓN EL ALTO, marking a new chapter for luxury tequila enthusiasts in the UK.

PATRÓN EL ALTO is the brand's most prestigious expression to date, setting a new standard for craftsmanship and innovation. By blending Extra Añejo, Añejo, and Reposado tequilas, each aged to perfection in 11 distinct barrel varieties - primarily American and French oak - the ultra-premium expression achieves a remarkable smoothness and a refined taste profile, accented with subtle notes of figs, honey, caramel, dried fruit, and vanilla.

Crafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this exquisite tequila is the culmination of over four years of meticulous work by legendary Master Distiller David Rodriguez and his team of distilling artisans, achieving PATRÓN's ultimate goal: creating the finest tequila in the world.

The tequila's exceptional quality is mirrored in its striking presentation featuring an elegant, azure-hued bottle inspired by the agave fields of the Jalisco Highlands. Each bottle is a tribute to the beauty and heritage of the region, designed to stand out as the pinnacle of sophistication.

This prestigious expression is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, to allow the quality and craftsmanship of the tequila to shine through, and is designed for celebrating momentous occasions big and small.

Samantha Newby, PATRÓN Tequila Global Vice President, Innovation and Sustainability, said: "PATRÓN is an industry leader and will once again change the game as it adds to the prestige category of tequila, a segment forecasted to double in size by 2025, with the launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO. PATRÓN EL ALTO continues to elevate the standards of tequila, demonstrating our tireless dedication to perfection. When you reach for PATRÓN EL ALTO, you're reaching extraordinary heights of quality, flavor and smoothness."

David Rodriguez, PATRÓN Tequila Master Distiller, said: "PATRÓN EL ALTO stays true to PATRÓN Tequila's traditional roots in distilling while innovating in a way that achieves the best blended, aged tequila profile possible. The tequilas that harmoniously come together in PATRÓN EL ALTO are a result of selecting the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, a territory known for producing sweet agaves, which gives PATRÓN EL ALTO its incredibly smooth and sweet taste. We took four years to focus on only the best of the best and perfect the bold, sweet flavours of this expression the right way: naturally."

PATRÓN EL ALTO originally launched in the U.S. in 2022 and is now available in multiple regions worldwide, including Australia and South Africa. With its European debut in the UK, France, and Spain, PATRÓN EL ALTO continues to redefine luxury tequila worldwide and is available in select premium venues to celebrate the heights of craftsmanship and raise a glass to a new era of prestige tequila. With an RRP of £190 PATRÓN EL ALTO exemplifies exclusivity and unparalleled quality, elevating the super luxury spirits category.

