Patients Take Center Stage at Patients as Partners Europe 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Forum announced that patients with experience in clinical trials will take center stage at the Patients as Partners Europe conference on January 27-28, 2020 at the Millennium Hotel in London. Patient advocates will help the pharma R&D to understand how to incorporate patient voices for greater efficiencies in medicine development.

"We are pleased to see the many patient voices open the conference and work with pharma on best practices to incorporate their voices," said Valerie Bowling, Director, Patients as Partners EU.

Lesley Gosden is the Patient Keynote guest speaker. Lesley lives with Parkinson's Disease and participated in the GDNF trial. Lesley will talk about her experience in the trial and will highlight lessons for all stakeholders to help improve the success rate of clinical trials.

Lesley will also join a panel entitled "Ask the Patient Panel: My Ideal Trial Design" with Matt Eagles, a Parkinson's advocate, Alfred Samuels, cancer patient advocate, and Andrew Warrington, a Type I Diabetes patient advocate.

Viorica Cursaru, President and Founder of Myeloma Euronet Romania, and Theodora Varkonyi-Weisz, Patient Advocacy Director Europe of Akcea Therapeutics, will discuss the reality of access to treatment and medication for Eastern European EU member states.

Representatives from some of the top patient advocacy groups, including Alain Cornet, General Secretary of Lupus Europe, Avril Kennan, CEO of Health Research Charities Ireland, Dr Natasha Ratcliffe, Research Involvement Manager at Parkinson's UK, and Jon Spiers, CEO of Autistica are featured.

Dr Marisol Montolio, Scientific Director of Duchenne Parent Project Spain, will address the gap between patients and industry.

Alfred Samuels, STAMPEDE trial participant, will be joined by his wife and caregiver, Grace Samuels, to discuss their clinical trial journey and their unique experiences as patient and caregiver.

Patient organizations will share: how they're mobilizing and empowering their communities to shape research and what good collaboration looks like. For more information and a full program agenda, click here.

About Patients as Partners Europe

Patients as Partners Europe is the first European event dedicated to understanding how patients and pharma can collaborate to drive greater clinical trial efficiencies to benefit human health faster. The 2020 co-chairs represent Charities Research Involvement Group, GSK, and, Parexel.

About the Conference Forum

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster.

