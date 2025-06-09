Patient Handling Equipment Market worth US$16.4 billion in 2030 with 5.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Patient Handling Equipment Market , valued at US$11.8 billion in 2024 stood at US$12.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$16.4 billion by the end of the period. The patient handling equipment market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as neurological disorders & cardiovascular conditions. As the global population ages and chronic illnesses become common, the demand for patient handling equipment rises. Hospitals, rehabilitation centers, senior care facilities, and other end users are adopting advanced patient handling equipment to enhance patient care and reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injuries among healthcare professionals. Additionally, the growing obese population and the expansion of home healthcare services worldwide are fueling the demand for this equipment. Furthermore, the efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations, combined with integrating technologies like artificial intelligence, are creating new opportunities for companies in this sector.

By type, the patient handling equipment market is segmented based on type into patient transfer devices, medical beds, mobility equipment, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, and stretchers & transport chairs. The patient transfer devices segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is categorized into patient lifts, slings, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The growth of the patient transfer devices segment can be attributed to the rising number of patients with mobility disabilities and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and age-associated comorbidities.

By application, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into bariatric care, acute care, long-term care, rehabilitation care, and other applications. The rehabilitation care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rising establishment of rehab facilities in emerging economies and the growing requirement for post-op care. Rehabilitation care is vital in helping individuals regain their mobility and muscle strength. The utilization of rehab care across home healthcare, hospitals, and senior care facilities is also expected to fuel the market growth.

By geography, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as the rising incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, and the rising obesity cases are expected to contribute to market growth in the region. The rapidly growing geriatric population is also expected to fuel the growth of the elderly care facilities segment in the region. The presence of leading patient handling equipment manufacturers in the region is also a key growth driver.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Arjo (Sweden), Stryker Corporation (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Savaria Corporation (Canada), Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (US), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), and Joerns Healthcare LLC (US), among others.

Arjo (US):

Arjo is one of the leading players in the patient handling equipment market in 2022. The company is involved in the manufacturing and supplying of patient handling equipment, including lateral transfer patient lifts, floor lifters and slings, standing & raising aids, walking aids, stretchers, medical beds repositioning products, and mattresses. Arjo sells its products in more than 100 countries across North America, Western Europe, and the Rest of the World. The company intends to broaden its business in the global market mainly through acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, in 2021, Arjo (Sweden) acquired AirPal (US) to strengthen its patient handling product portfolio.

Baxter International, Inc. (US)

Baxter International, Inc. is one of the leading player in the patient handling equipment market in 2022. The company manufactures important healthcare products, including smart bed systems; patient monitoring, sterile intravenous solutions; acute and chronic dialysis therapies; parenteral nutrition therapies; infusion systems and devices; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and diagnostic technologies; as well as respiratory health devices. Baxter International, Inc. manufactures products in over 20 countries and sells them in over 100 countries.

