Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market Size at USD 1.12 Billion in 2031, Forecasted to Grow at 13.4% CAGR Through 2031 | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global patient-derived xenograft model market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing demand for rare disease diagnostic tools.

The patient-derived xenograft model market is expected to reach US$1,116.73 million by 2031 from US$468.75 million in 2024; it is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models are cancer research models where human tumor tissue or cells are implanted into immunodeficient or humanized mice to simulate human tumor biology. These models allow for natural cancer progression and are widely used in drug development, preclinical trials, and personalized cancer therapy.

The report analyzes market trends, key players, and future opportunities in-depth. The patient-derived xenograft model market comprises a vast array of products and services expected to register strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Burden of Cancer: As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2050, the number of cancer cases is predicted to increase to more than 35 million new cases from 20 million cancer cases in 2022. Lung cancer represented the most frequently diagnosed cancer globally, comprising 12.4% of all newly reported cases. Female breast cancer ranked second, followed by colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and stomach cancer. With the increasing incidence of cancer, pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of PDX models to improve the success rates of clinical trials and expedite the introduction of new medications.

These models are especially important for the creation of targeted treatments and immunotherapies, which necessitate accurate preclinical validation. The incorporation of PDX models into drug development processes has become essential for pinpointing the most promising drug candidates and refining clinical trial design. For instance, Charles River's NCG model, co-developed by the Nanjing Biomedical Research Institute of Nanjing University and Nanjing Galaxy Biopharma, is similar to other triple-immunodeficient models and is capable of hosting xenograft cells, tissue, and human immune system components, enabling researchers to further study tumor biology and immuno-oncology.

Surging Technological Advancements in PDX models

Innovations such as CRISPR gene editing, next-generation sequencing, and enhanced imaging techniques have improved the precision and complexity of PDX models. These developments enable researchers to replicate human tumor biology more accurately and increase preclinical studies' predictive validity. For instance, according to an article published in PubMed Central in July 2023, the researchers established two PDX models for acute leukemias.

They combined ultra-sensitive proteomics and CRISPR-Cas9 reverse genetics in vivo screens. This integrated approach aimed to identify the regulators of leukemia maintenance within the protective bone marrow (BM) microenvironment, which could potentially serve as novel therapeutic targets. Their study successfully identified ADAM10 (A Disintegrin and Metalloproteinase Domain-Containing Protein 10) as a crucial regulator of PDX maintenance in vivo. Integrating CRISPR screening with PDX models provides an effective method for identifying personalized cancer targets.

Geographical Insights:

2024 North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the patient-derived xenograft model market is bifurcated into mice model and rat model. The mice model segment held a larger share of the patient-derived xenograft model market in 2024.

By tumor type, the patient-derived xenograft model market is segmented into gastrointestinal tumor model, gynecological tumor model, respiratory tumor model, and other tumor model. The other tumor model segment held the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft model market in 2024.

In terms of application, the patient-derived xenograft model market is segmented into preclinical drug development, biomarket analysis, translating research, biobanking. The preclinical drug development segment dominated the patient-derived xenograft model market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the patient-derived xenograft model market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions, and CROs. The academic & research institutions segment held the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft model market in 2024.

The patient-derived xenograft model market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Champions Oncology, Inc.; Charles River Laboratories, Inc.; Crown Bioscience, Inc.; EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH; Hera BioLabs; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Oncodesign; Pharmatest Services Ltd; Urolead; and Xentech are among the major companies operating in the patient-derived xenograft model market.

Trending Topics: Advanced Patient-Derived Xenograft Models, AI in Patient-Derived Xenograft Models, Oncology PDX Models, and PDX Models for Research, among others.

Global Headlines on Patient-derived xenograft Model

Weill Cornell Medicine and Champions Oncology entered into a licensing agreement that permits Champions Oncology to distribute and commercialize Weill Cornell Medicine's extensive collection of patient-derived tumor xenograft (PDX) models.

and Champions Oncology entered into a licensing agreement that permits Champions Oncology to distribute and commercialize Weill Cornell Medicine's extensive collection of patient-derived tumor xenograft (PDX) models. The Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Lung Cancer Centre of Excellence at University College London (UCL) deposited new NSCLC PDX models with CancerTools.org.

GemPharmatech entered into a strategic license agreement with Charles River Laboratories, Inc. for exclusive distribution of its next-generation NOD CRISPR Prkdc Il2r gamma (NCG) mouse lines in North America . Charles River established foundation colonies with models to be commercially available beginning in 2023.

(NCG) mouse lines in . established foundation colonies with models to be commercially available beginning in 2023. Crown Bioscience announced a strategic collaboration with NEXT Oncology to provide new clinically-relevant PDX models for preclinical drug development. The agreement established Crown Bioscience as the exclusive global commercialization partner for all primary tumor PDX models generated by NEXT Oncology for the next five years.

Conclusion

The rising prevalence of cancer and increasing technological developments in PDX models drive the patient-derived xenograft model market growth. Cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of illness and death worldwide, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. This rising burden underscores the growing demand for effective cancer research tools. PDX models preserve the histopathological and genetic characteristics of the original tumors, making them invaluable for studying cancer progression, testing new therapies, and predicting clinical outcomes with greater accuracy than traditional cell line models.

Furthermore, CRISPR-Cas9 technology has transformed genetic research and is now being incorporated into PDX models to boost their effectiveness and precision. In traditional PDX models, human tumor tissues are implanted into immunodeficient mice, maintaining the genetic and histopathological characteristics of the original tumor from the patient. Further, CRISPR facilitates the introduction or correction of specific genetic mutations in these tumors, allowing for the investigation of gene function and drug responses in a highly controlled environment.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including PDX model developers, academic and research organizations, and healthcare facilities—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

