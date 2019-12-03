PathogenDx Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Game-changing DNA-based Multiplex Microarray Technology

"PathogenDx's technology allows microbiological testing in nonclinical and clinical samples across industries such as food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic and consumer products. Compared to culture-based and other molecular methods, PathogenDx tests are more sensitive, specific, accurate, and quicker," said Supriya Lala Kundu, Best Practices Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's DNA-testing microarray assays, Detect X , Quant X , and Enviro X , rapidly identifies and detects 50 plus pathogens in six hours, thereby enhancing a customer's operational efficiencies. What PathogenDx has delivered to the market is a completely new generation technology that gives us the performance of sequencing with an ultra-rapid turn-around time at half the cost of today's methods."

The disruptive DetectX identifies life-threatening pathogens with matchless sensitivity and specificity, simultaneously with a record six hours sample-to-result test turnaround time. The assay samples go straight into the test without DNA enrichment or incubation, shrinking the workflow by nearly 20 steps and saving up to 24 to 72 hours needed for culture-based or conventional qPCR techniques. Additionally, the platform delivers triplicate testing per pathogen in each microarray allowing for certainty in the result. This enables labs to screen high-volume samples more efficiently to offer higher consumer protection. Meanwhile, the QuantX delivers quantitation of class-indicator organisms such as aerobic count, total coliform, yeast and mold spanning a dynamic range from 102-106 colony forming units (CFUs), but with significantly less variability than plate culture.

The company's environmental screening and monitoring assay, EnviroX, tests up to 50 pathogens off a single swab delivering results within 24 hours or less helping customers reduce economic and yield loss to the product. The technology has direct applicability in rapidly identifying contamination in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, produce warehouses, meat processing centers, and hospital and surgical centers. Similarly priced, the three microassay tests are less costly than competing products. Factoring the total costs of critical elements such as consumable, labor, and time, the technology lowers costs by an average of 30% to 50% per sample.

"PathogenDx's highly adaptable technology can potentially diversify into human clinical testing for oncology and infectious diseases. The company is developing an assay for clinical mastitis and identifies nearly 20 endemic mastitis risk-related pathogens," noted Kundu. "Furthermore, it is reengineering the platform capabilities to identify genes associated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, as well as a new product to prevent hospital-acquired infections by identifying environmental pathogens. These expanded use cases and continued adoption of this technology will address some of the most pressing issues we are experiencing from an infection or contamination standpoint."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About PathogenDx, Inc.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the cannabis, hemp, agriculture, food and beverage industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX™, QuantX™, and EnviroX™– are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens like E. Coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing millions of dollars in losses from contaminated or spoiled crops. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com .

