Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market to Show Immense Growth During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2024–2034), mainly attributed to the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing diagnosed prevalence of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.

DelveInsight's Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

As per DelveIsight assessment, it can be concluded that paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia occurs slightly more in women as compared to men.

Leading paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia companies such as JIXING Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals , and others are developing novel paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia drugs that can be available in the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia drugs that can be available in the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market in the coming years. The promising paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia therapies in the pipeline include Etripamil, among others.

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Overview

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) is an abnormal heart rhythm that begins and ends abruptly. It is triggered by a rapid electrical signal in the heart's upper chambers (atria), causing the heart to beat very quickly, typically between 160 and 220 beats per minute. There are various forms of PSVT, with the most common being atrioventricular nodal reentrant tachycardia (AVNRT) and atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia (AVRT).

PSVT is the most prevalent abnormal heart rhythm in newborns and infants, with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (WPW) being the most frequent type in this age group. While PSVT is more commonly seen in adults under 65, those over 65 are more likely to experience atrial fibrillation (AFib). Symptoms of PSVT episodes often include palpitations, sweating, chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath, sudden fatigue, lightheadedness or dizziness, fainting, and anxiety.

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Epidemiology Segmentation

The paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Treated Patient Pool of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Treatment Market

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia treatment aims to manage the heart rate and prevent recurrent episodes. With appropriate treatment, most individuals with PSVT can lead normal, active lives. Several treatments are available for PSVT. One common method is the vagal maneuver, a technique that stimulates the vagus nerve to slow the heart rate. Other treatments include medications (adenosine, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers), catheter ablation, and electrical cardioversion, which uses a shock to restore normal heart rhythm. This evolving treatment landscape creates opportunities for companies to develop new and improved therapies for PSVT.

The Valsalva maneuver is a quick and non-pharmaceutical method to halt a supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). It is part of a group of easy physical actions known as vagal maneuvers, which influence the vagus nerve to reduce heart rate. This technique involves a particular breathing method that increases chest pressure, leading to various physiological changes, such as modifications in heart rate and blood pressure.

Adenosine, a rapid-acting drug, is frequently used to halt PSVT episodes and is often the first choice for this purpose. However, Adenocard (adenosine injection) specifically labeled for PSVT treatment was discontinued by Astellas in April 2015. Medications like metoprolol, propranolol, and atenolol are often prescribed to control PSVT by lowering the heart rate and decreasing the force of heart contractions. Similarly, calcium channel blockers such as verapamil and diltiazem are frequently used to treat PSVT by slowing electrical conduction in the heart and reducing the heart rate.

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Based on the secondary findings, it appears that there is a relative lack of companies actively involved in developing novel treatment options specifically for PSVT. This may be attributed to the challenges associated with studying PSVT, including its diverse nature and the difficulties involved in evaluating various treatment approaches such as ablation and device therapies.

Etripamil, the flagship investigational product of JIXING Pharmaceuticals, represents a groundbreaking calcium channel blocker delivered via nasal spray. It's engineered as a swift-acting remedy meant for self-administration by patients, bypassing the necessity for direct medical supervision. This innovation targets episodes of heightened heart rate, often accompanied by significant symptoms, linked with conditions like PSVT and AFib-RVR. In May 2021, JIXING Pharmaceuticals secured an exclusive license from Milestone Pharmaceuticals for the development of etripamil. Milestone is actively advancing a comprehensive development agenda for etripamil, having completed Phase III trials and submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for PSVT to the FDA. Etripamil stands poised to fill a critical gap in the market for PSVT treatment, offering a fresh, efficacious, and well-tolerated alternative for patients. Its introduction could potentially enhance patient satisfaction, reduce healthcare expenditures, and elevate overall quality of life.

At present, research efforts in the realm of heart rhythm abnormalities are predominantly directed toward atrial fibrillation rather than paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The knowledge and treatment approaches for PSVT may not be as robustly developed as those for atrial fibrillation, given that atrial fibrillation has been extensively investigated and affects a larger number of patients.

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market are expected to change in the coming years. Increased awareness among healthcare professionals about PSVT symptoms and diagnostic methods contributes to early detection and intervention, while ongoing research and development efforts could lead to new and more targeted treatment options for PSVT, improving efficacy and reducing side effects.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market. The lack of public awareness may lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment of PSVT, as individuals might not recognize the symptoms, posing research obstacles, with only a few attempts made to develop medications for the condition.

Moreover, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia market growth.

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Companies JIXING Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Pipeline Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Therapies Etripamil, and others

Scope of the Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia current marketed and emerging therapies

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia current marketed and emerging therapies Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Key Insights 2. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Report Introduction 3. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Overview at a Glance 4. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Executive Summary 5 Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Treatment and Management 8. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Guidelines 9. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia 12. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Marketed Drugs 13. Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

