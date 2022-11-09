ParkourSC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reducing the Impact of Disruptions and Resolving Fragmented System Issues with Its Supply Chain Platform

The Supply Chain Operations Platform enables real-time digital supply chain operations and agility, improves supply chain resilience, reduces the impact of disruptions, and enables faster recovery.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Frost & Sullivan's recent research of the North American digital supply chain operations market, it recognizes ParkourSC with the 2022 North American Digital Supply Chain Operations Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company delivers a digital supply chain operations platform that integrates end-to-end digital-twin modeling, intelligence orchestration, and extended-enterprise collaboration into real-time supply chain operations. Digital-twin modeling digitizes supply chain operations at multiple levels and monitors end-to-end supply chain performance. It enables customers and their users to see their entire network graphically.

ParkourSC

ParkourSC's platform has a model and operate framework. The operate component collects signals from any entity in the supply chain, embeds AI models, writes business rules, finds and reports exceptions, receives various alert notifications, and automatically and collaboratively resolves exceptions from plans as incidents occur. It can even predict risks and avoid potential excursions. Intelligence embeds on the node dynamically and then into the supply chain operations and models to orchestrate it, changing the digital twin into an "intelligent digital twin," which is a live model of what is happening in supply chain operations. ParkourSC also added a business intelligence (BI) tool into its platform so that customers can customize and build their reports and dashboards to monitor supply chain performance, continuously drive improved supply chain operations, and prioritize areas for innovation.

Sankara Narayanan, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices research industry principal, observed, "ParkourSC excels in the industry because it provides customers with the toolset to shift the supply chain from point in time to all the time, thereby highlighting its fundamentally different way of approaching customers' problems."

ParkourSC's collaboration via a network of digital twins enables customers to create a master digital twin of their supply chain and share individual tenants with other organizations, such as suppliers, partners, and customers. This network of digital twins helps provide transparency for all stakeholders into the real-time operations of the supply chain, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty, improving orchestration across the ecosystem, and driving new revenue opportunities. Digital-twin modeling, intelligence orchestration, and extended-enterprise collaboration provide customers with a resilient, real-time supply chain and can reduce the impact of disruptions while enabling faster recovery.

"ParkourSC's customers can deliver new products and services to their end customers and shift to new business models to drive business innovation and faster growth. Automated workflows, optimized operations, increased revenue, reduced operating costs, and improved profits further enhance the customer value proposition," added Narayanan. For its strong overall performance, ParkourSC earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the digital supply chain operations market.

"Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our leadership in technology is a great honor for us and a reflection of the dedication and hard work that the team has put into becoming the leader in digital supply chain operations," commented Mahesh Veerina, ParkourSC President and CEO."As a company, ParkourSC has seen great momentum this year, growing our customer and partner base, developing and integrating key technological advances that provide a deep bench of tools to help customers meet their goals. Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering intelligent technology enhancements that continue to ensure resilience, agility, quality, compliance, sustainability, and eliminate waste."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

