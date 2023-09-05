Parkdean Resorts reports September staycation boom figures
05 Sep, 2023, 16:22 BST
LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The British holiday season is getting longer, according to data from the UK's leading holiday park operator. Bookings for September and October at Parkdean Resorts' 66 holiday parks are 44% higher than pre-COVID levels, with one park in Cornwall at 95% capacity this month.
With holiday parks consistently full during summer holidays, more people are booking their getaways later, capitalising on lower prices and hoping for an Indian Summer – and with temperatures hitting 30C this week, Parkdean anticipates a surge of last-minute bookings.
For the first three weeks of September, several parks have only a few spaces left. Looe Bay in Cornwall is at 95% capacity, while Manor Park and California Cliffs in Norfolk, and Sea Acres and Lizard Point in Cornwall have all seen massive demand.
Parkdean Resorts' eight Cornwall parks are at 90% capacity for the first three weeks of September, while parks in Devon and Dorset (89%), and South & West Wales and the Lake District (86%) are also close to capacity. In the North-East, Whitley Bay is at 90% occupancy, with bookings up by 30% in the last week.
Looking week-by-week, bookings throughout September and October are up at least 32% compared with 2019 bookings. Compared with 2019, the week of 23rd September is +72%, the week of 30th September is +61%, and October half-term is +42%.
Xavier Vallee, Chief Customer Officer, Parkdean Resorts, said: "People fell back in love with the Great British holiday during COVID, and this September, couples, empty-nesters and young families will be flocking to our parks in record numbers. After a summer of international travel chaos, domestic tourism remains a popular and trusted option for Brits looking for a fun, value-for-money and hassle-free holiday."
Parkdean Resorts research found almost half the population are taking more domestic holidays than in previous years, with an estimated 14.2m more Brits visiting UK destinations this year – a welcome boost to local economies in tourist hotspots.
Top 10 parks by % capacity booked (2nd September – 23rd September)
- Looe Bay, Cornwall
- Manor Park, Norfolk
- California Cliffs, Norfolk
- Sea Acres, Cornwall
- Lizard Point, Cornwall
- Nairn Lochloy, Scotland
- Torquay, Devon
- Pendine Sands, Wales
- Ruda, Devon
- Whitley Bay, Northumberland
Top 5 regions by % capacity booked (2nd September – 23rd September)
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Dorset
- South & West Wales
- Lake District
