Parkdean Resorts reports September staycation boom figures

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The British holiday season is getting longer, according to data from the UK's leading holiday park operator. Bookings for September and October at Parkdean Resorts' 66 holiday parks are 44% higher than pre-COVID levels, with one park in Cornwall at 95% capacity this month.

With holiday parks consistently full during summer holidays, more people are booking their getaways later, capitalising on lower prices and hoping for an Indian Summer – and with temperatures hitting 30C this week, Parkdean anticipates a surge of last-minute bookings.

Parkdean Resorts' Fallbarrow holiday park, on the banks of Lake Windermere in the Lake District (PRNewsfoto/Parkdean Resorts)

For the first three weeks of September, several parks have only a few spaces left. Looe Bay in Cornwall is at 95% capacity, while Manor Park and California Cliffs in Norfolk, and Sea Acres and Lizard Point in Cornwall have all seen massive demand.

Parkdean Resorts' eight Cornwall parks are at 90% capacity for the first three weeks of September, while parks in Devon and Dorset (89%), and South & West Wales and the Lake District (86%) are also close to capacity. In the North-East, Whitley Bay is at 90% occupancy, with bookings up by 30% in the last week.

Looking week-by-week, bookings throughout September and October are up at least 32% compared with 2019 bookings. Compared with 2019, the week of 23rd September is +72%, the week of 30th September is +61%, and October half-term is +42%.

Xavier Vallee, Chief Customer Officer, Parkdean Resorts, said: "People fell back in love with the Great British holiday during COVID, and this September, couples, empty-nesters and young families will be flocking to our parks in record numbers. After a summer of international travel chaos, domestic tourism remains a popular and trusted option for Brits looking for a fun, value-for-money and hassle-free holiday."

Parkdean Resorts research found almost half the population are taking more domestic holidays than in previous years, with an estimated 14.2m more Brits visiting UK destinations this year – a welcome boost to local economies in tourist hotspots.

Top 10 parks by % capacity booked (2nd September – 23rd September)

Looe Bay, Cornwall Manor Park, Norfolk California Cliffs, Norfolk Sea Acres, Cornwall Lizard Point, Cornwall Nairn Lochloy, Scotland Torquay, Devon Pendine Sands, Wales Ruda, Devon Whitley Bay, Northumberland

Top 5 regions by % capacity booked (2nd September – 23rd September)

Cornwall Devon Dorset South & West Wales Lake District

