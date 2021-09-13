Park Place Technologies Launches Uptime Partner Portal and New Partner Program for Global Enterprise Clients

Easy and fast deal registration with just a few pieces of key customer information

A robust on-demand library of co-brandable marketing assets

Access to quick-tip videos to guide clients through the main features of the portal

Dashboard functionality, allowing visual measurement of success against crucial KPIs

Comprehensive overviews of Park Place's solutions and services, including ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software™ and third-party maintenance support

In tandem with the Uptime Partner Portal launch, Park Place is also implementing the Uptime Partner Program. It comprises three program tiers – Platinum, Gold and Authorized Partner – that include a variety of marketing and sales support resources, co-selling opportunities, training, access to program investment dollars, as well as a myriad of other features. In addition, Park Place introduced the first Partner Specialization Track – the Network Management Specialist Partner, which certifies channel partners that sell and invest in training for Park Place's Entuity and ParkView network monitoring and management solutions. This also offers partners the ability to sell co-branded services for these products. From improving the customer support experience, to saving customers money on support costs, the Uptime Partner Program will enable and financially reward channel partners for their collaboration and customer advocacy.

"This is the next step to building a world-class partner program and demonstrates our desire to invest in our partners' success," said Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies President and CEO. "Our channel offers us endless scale; and with a set of modern tools, we will be able to access that scale and help Park Place grow faster."

"Our main goal is to bring choices to the table for our partners, keep them profitable and make doing business easy through our global support network," said Jeff McCullough, Global Vice President of Channel Sales. "This access allows our partners to maximize uptime, create cost efficiencies, enable greater infrastructure control and visibility, and enhance asset performance."

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments and drives Uptime for IT infrastructures worldwide. It is managed using a unique and fully-integrated approach called DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize) that works across the entire IT infrastructure, including cloud computing environments. This dynamic combination of integrated management streamlines operations and delivers the agility needed to support today's complex business environments.

Park Place Technologies provides a robust portfolio of data center maintenance, hardware monitoring and network performance analytics on a truly global scale. Founded in 1991, Park Place currently provides support for more than 21,500 customers in 154 countries, representing 1,092,000+ individual devices in over 110,000 unique data centers. The company employs the world's largest team of field engineers with more than 110 L3/L4 engineers, and carries an inventory of over 1,158,000 spare parts stored in 2,400+ locations.

For more information about the Uptime Partner Portal and Uptime Partner Program, visit https://www.parkplacetechnologies.com/partnerships/ .

About Park Place

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments worldwide through its award-winning data center hardware maintenance and unique DMSO approach to full-stack infrastructure management. As a new technology service category, DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize) offers fully integrated management of critical infrastructures at the hardware, network, OS, and application level. Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services include hardware maintenance, ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, Curvature Hardware sales, and bespoke Professional Services. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com .

Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Park Place Technologies Contacts:

Jennifer Deutsch, Chief Marketing Officer

jdeutsch@parkplacetechnologies.com

440-991-3105

Michael Miller, Senior Manager, Global Communications

mmiller@parkplacetechnologies.com

440-683-9426

