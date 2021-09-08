Park Place Technologies Acquires Inventory and Logistics Management Solution

CLEVELAND and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a global IT infrastructure services and solutions provider, has announced the asset acquisition of a new inventory and logistics management solution, NetSure+, developed by Charlotte, NC,-based SiteGrid. SiteGrid CEO Brett Ganey and his team of networking experts will join the Park Place family.

NetSure+ combines an inventory management and sparing solution with Park Place's networking maintenance services to deliver a low-cost, superior customer experience. By coupling customer-entitled spares with NetSure+ logistics capabilities and Park Place's global footprint, customers will have access to a service not available via traditional maintenance programs.

Park Place's OEM-compliant NetSure+ analytics and reporting functionality gives customers visibility to inventory levels, sparing compliance, warranty processing and consumption information in one location. By adding capabilities for customer-owned inventory, Park Place will offer customers an OEM-compliant service to OEM maintenance support with TPM-level savings.

"As Park Place expands its unique portfolio of services to incorporate nearly every element of managing IT infrastructure, we want to provide more customizable options for our clients," said Chris Adams, Park Place President and CEO. "NetSure+ will help our customers optimize their maintenance spend and ensure the economic viability of support and sparing systems. We have partnered with SiteGrid for the past year and deployed this solution to many of our customers, so we know this acquisition is a win-win."

"Our partnership for the past year has given us great insight into Park Place's customer focus and drive for innovation," said SiteGrid CEO, Brett Ganey. "Customers have already benefitted greatly from our collaboration, and we know that Park Place's global engineering team will allow us to scale internationally. We are delighted to join the Park Place family."

This is Park Place's 17th acquisition since 2016.

