Paris Presents Announces New Commercial Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa

As the former Head of Global Business Development at Baylis & Harding, Brian managed a team of sales & marketing executives on the expansion of seven new regions, including China and Canada. Prior to his role at Baylis & Harding, Brian was General Manager for Markwins Beauty Brands, EMEA. In his time at Markwins, Brian and his team grew distribution from eight to twenty-four new countries within the EMEA region. Brian is equally skilled leading sales & marketing efforts in the continuation of brand development, as managing supply chain and demand planning. Brian brings first-hand knowledge, working directly with many of the world's leading retailers and international distributors, driving revenue growth and margin enhancement.

In this role, Brian will work alongside the existing EMEA Paris Presents team to oversee the commercial direction of Paris Presents' brands, Real Techniques, EcoTools, Body Benefits, Studio Basics, and Razz.

On the appointment, CEO of Paris Presents Inc. Bill George commented:

"We are thrilled to have someone of Brian's pedigree join our EMEA team of professionals at Paris Presents. We look forward to Brian utilising his wealth of experience to help grow our brands across the EMEA region."

Paris Presents is a global, privately held company that creates and distributes beauty products and personal care accessories that elevate beauty experiences. We believe in creating meaningful brands, thereby empowering individuals with affordable, high quality, product lines that complete their beauty routine. With the vision of continuously improving consumer experiences, Paris Presents provides a strong brand portfolio, wide range of product categories and customized services through a strong network of National and Global Retailers. Paris Presents' portfolio of brands includes: Real Techniques, EcoTools, Body Benefits, Studio Basics, and Razz.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894513/Paris_Presents_Brian_Grant.jpg

Related Links

http://www.parispresents.com/



SOURCE Paris Presents