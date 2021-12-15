Paris Blockchain Week Summit Returns April 12-14th 2022

Global conference to bring together leaders in the crypto assets space with Tim Draper, Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network (pre-recorded), and Emin Gün Sirer, Founder and CEO of Ava Labs announced as headline speakers

PARIS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS), a leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and crypto assets space, has announced its 2022 edition will take place as a hybrid event from the 12th - 14th April 2022.

In addition to Tim Draper and Emin Gün Sirer, the noteworthy roster of headline speakers at the event also includes James Wo, CEO and Founder of Digital Finance Group; Sébastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of Sandbox and President of the Blockchain Game Alliance; and Matt West, Yearn Developer and Democratic Candidate for Oregon's 6th US House District.

Emmanuel Fenet , CEO at Paris Blockchain Week Summit commented: "I am pleased to announce that PBWS will return as a physical event in Paris in 2022. As a common meeting place for industry leaders, we will help navigate the market, the players and the applications, whether they are close to maturity, such as DeFi, or emerging new models, such as Decentralized Autonomous Organizations."

Bringing together prominent global figures in technology, politics, business and finance, PBWS 2022 will take place at Station F , the world's largest start-up campus and incubator. Alongside the in-person event, attendees will be able to attend and network virtually.

Jordan Edelstein , CMO at Stellar Development Foundation commented, "We cannot wait to engage with the wide array of attendees at PBWS and discuss the universe of opportunities on the Stellar network."

More than 250 international speakers from varied sectors including politics, technology, business, and finance will present at PBWS 2022. The event will center around four main tracks: Enterprise Blockchain focused on the enterprise innovation, the supply chain, and traceability; Tech Builders focused on Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), governance, privacy, and technical use cases; Open Finance focused on decentralized finance (DeFi), digital asset liquidity, crypto lending, and exchanges; and Public Policies focused on regulatory developments, transparency initiatives, and anti-money laundering (AML).

Alex Mashinsky , CEO of Celsius commented, "Celsius is honored to be a part of PBWS. Gatherings such as this one present a vital opportunity for experts to showcase blockchain's unlimited applications, and how this technology can chart the future path of Web3 technology."

Emmanuel Fenet concluded: "PBWS aims to be at the forefront of the next tech paradigm shift that will onboard two billion people in the new global economy. As a flagship event, we hope to empower attendees to stay ahead of the curve and thrive in a fast-moving ecosystem. Our event will help foster meaningful relationships that can change business and society as we know it."

Emmanuel Fenet, CEO at Paris Blockchain Week Summit, is available for interviews.

About Paris Blockchain Week Summit

The third annual Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) will be held as a hybrid event on April 12-14 2022 at Station F in Paris and online via a dedicated digital platform. First launched in April 2019, PBWS was the first international conference held in France dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and crypto-assets space. The event is organized by leading emerging technology companies and organizations: ONX-Blockchain and Woorton. Supported by some of the leading figures in tech and politics, PBWS will accelerate the growth of blockchain and digital assets in France and beyond.

SOURCE Paris Blockchain Week Summit