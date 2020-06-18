Parenteral Nutrition Market to Reach Valuation of ~USD 8.4 Billion by the End of the Forecast Period 2019 to 2027: TMR

Malnutrition, ageing population, and increase in incidence of chronic illness to propel growth in the market

Prominent players will have a keen focus on new product development in order to capture higher market share

Asia Pacific to generate novel growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global parenteral nutrition market is set to grow at a rate of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027. This will lead the market worth to grow from USD 5.6 billion in the year 2018 to USD 8.4 billion (approximately) by the year 2027. It is significant to note here that a number of growth factors are contributing to the steady trajectory that parenteral nutrition market is anticipated to chart.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Factors such as increase in incidence of chronic illnesses and notable increase in number of approvals for new components are driving the global parenteral nutrition market forward over the stated period."

Key Findings of Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Study:

North America and Asia Pacific to be notable regions in the market over the forecast period

Growing cases of malnutrition and increase in research and development to help market chart a higher growth trajectory

Players will have a keen eye on opportunities arising in the developing regions of the world

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Parenteral Nutrition Market:

As per Transparency Market Research, a host of trends and drivers are fuelling growth in the market over the forecast period. Some of these are an increase in illnesses and their incidence, rapidly ageing population, and technological advancement. A glimpse into the landscape is provided below:

Incidence of chronic illness is growing steadily in both developing and developed nations of the world

The United States of America is witnessing six in every ten people being inflicted by a chronic illness, four in every ten with minimum two

Number of people aged 65 and above is growing rapidly – one in every six to occupy this group by 2050

2 billion people are going to mark the age group of 60 and over by 2050 – marked rise from about 970 million people in 2017

Increase in research and development and in number of approval for new products is set to push the global parenteral nutrition market

Regional Analysis of Global Parenteral Nutrition Market:

North America to lead global Parenteral Nutrition Market, Asia Pacific to grow at a notable rate over the forecast period

to lead global Parenteral Nutrition Market, to grow at a notable rate over the forecast period High incidence of chronic illness, robust healthcare infrastructure, and impressive research and development atmosphere to drive North American region forward

Increase in number of aged people and improving healthcare to contribute massively to growth in Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape of Global Parenteral Nutrition Market:

The global parenteral nutrition market is witnessing its top players focusing on receiving regulatory approvals. Besides, players are also directing efforts towards new product development and entering key alliances. The aim behind these strategic maneuvers is to capture a larger share of the market. It is pertinent to note here that oftentimes these also contribute to growth in the market in general.

Dominant players in the global parenteral nutrition market are Allergan plc. Pfizer Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, S.A.Baxter International, Inc., Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others. In its report, Transparency Market Research, profiles these market players and details out critical information regarding product launches, growth strategies, and so on.

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market: Segmentation

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, by Type

Carbohydrates

Parenteral Lipid Emulsions

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions

Trace elements, Electrolytes, & Minerals

Vitamins

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

