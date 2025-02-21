Parcel: Bahrain's Leading Digital Logistics Platform Expands to Riyadh

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel, a Hope Ventures portfolio company, is excited to announce its expansion into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This milestone marks a major achievement for the company, which has revolutionized delivery services for over 3,000 businesses in Bahrain and completed more than 1.5 million deliveries for small businesses and restaurants.

Fajer Alpachachi, General Manager of Hope Ventures and Ali Dhaif, Chief Executive Officer of Parcel

Parcel offers businesses a smart alternative to hiring full-time drivers or managing delivery fleets. Through its digital platform, Parcel connects businesses to a network of reliable on-demand drivers, providing a more cost-effective and efficient solution than traditional delivery methods.

Ali Dhaif, Chief Executive Officer of Parcel, said: "Our mission has always been to empower businesses with simple, tech-driven solutions. By entering Riyadh, we're taking the first step in sharing our vision with the region, providing businesses with the tools to streamline their operations, reduce overheads, and enhance customer satisfaction."

He further added: "Through parcel, businesses can access an extensive network of driver on-demand, avoiding the need to hire and manage their own fleets. It is an easy-to-use platform that is tailored to support businesses of all sizes in their growth journey."

Fajer Alpachachi, General Manager of Hope Ventures, said: "I'm thrilled about Parcel's entry into the KSA market. The company has demonstrated remarkable growth and traction since our initial investment, which is a testament to the founders' exceptional capabilities and the strong strategic support they have received from their shareholders. This investment highlights Hope's pivotal role in accelerating business expansion into new markets, fostering regional success stories."

Since its launch, Parcel has been instrumental in supporting Bahrain's local businesses by simplifying their delivery operations, helping them grow, and saving costs. The platform's success in completing over 1.5 million deliveries highlights its reliability and the strong demand for its tech-driven logistics solutions.

Parcel's expansion to Riyadh reflects Bahrain's vision of exporting successful ventures and Bahraini talent to regional markets. With strong government support, advanced infrastructure, and a thriving entrepreneurial environment, Bahrain has become a hub for Startups expanding across the region. Parcel is proud to showcase Bahrain's competitiveness on this journey.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624561/Parcel_Hope_Ventures.jpg