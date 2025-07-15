Paratus bolsters leadership team with appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

Taraneh Azad joins to lead commercial strategy and strategic partnerships

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Holdings Limited ("Paratus"), the world's first (re)insurance group underwriting energy price risk, today announces the appointment of Taraneh Azad as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for developing and executing the firm's commercial strategy, with a particular focus on building strategic client relationships and partnerships.

Taraneh is an accomplished leader in energy markets with over 20 years of experience in energy price risk management. She has held senior commodities roles including Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Vice President at Morgan Stanley, and EMEA Head of Origination at Hartree. Most recently, she served as Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at Systemiq, a sustainability-focused advisory and investment firm.

Taraneh also serves as a Non-Executive Director at Greencoat UK Wind plc and Senior Advisor to both Systemiq and the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance.

Paratus provides innovative, commercially viable insurance solutions that protects producers and consumers from energy price risk and minimises balance-sheet volatility. The company's mission is to partner with clients in the renewable, maritime, and aviation sectors to insure against adverse energy price movements, protect revenues, and enhance internal rates of return (IRRs), thereby accelerating the transition to renewable energy and sustainable fuels.

Gus Majed, Group CEO and Founder, Paratus, commented: "Taraneh's deep expertise in energy price risk management, strategic acumen, and strong relationships will be instrumental in advancing Paratus' commercial plans. Her appointment marks an important milestone as we continue to support clients navigating energy price volatility with innovative risk solutions.

"We are confident Taraneh will play a central role in expanding our strategic partnerships – an essential pillar of our growth strategy."

Taraneh Azad, Chief Commercial Officer at Paratus, added: "Across the energy spectrum we are seeing heightened price volatility exacerbated by geopolitics, widespread under-investment in infrastructure, and ongoing policy uncertainty. Paratus is uniquely positioned to work with clients and partners to manage this energy price volatility.

I look forward to working with the Paratus team to deepen client relationships, enhance our commercial offering, and expand the company's market presence."

About Paratus

Paratus is the world's first (re)insurer underwriting energy price risk with innovative solutions to protect against adverse energy price volatility and accelerate the transition to net-zero. A unique partnership of world-class experts in energy, insurance, and technology, Paratus is backed by Ara Partners, a $6.0 billion global private equity and infrastructure firm dedicated to decarbonizing the industrial economy, and underwritten by globally rated financial institutions.

