Paratus - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

News provided by

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

11 Apr, 2025, 05:49 GMT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 9 May 2025. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to 11 April 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.paratus-energy.com prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus---notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2025,c4134661

Also from this source

Paratus: Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") on April 2,...

Paratus Continues Share Buyback

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSL: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces that following the completion of its $20 million share buyback on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics