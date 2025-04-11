Paratus - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 9 May 2025. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to 11 April 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.paratus-energy.com prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors

Paratus Energy Services Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

