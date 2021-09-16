Parallel Wireless Expands All G Open RAN Development and Testing with New Lab in Bristol

State-of-the-art Open RAN Research and Development Center in the U.K. is actively hiring to support 4G and 5G

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-native, Open RAN solution, is expanding their Open RAN Research and Development Center in Bristol, U.K. to support 4G and 5G RAN product development.

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the globe are quickly adopting Open RAN networks to deliver cost-effective, easily scalable, wireless broadband connectivity. Parallel Wireless is at the forefront of the telecom revolution driving ALL G - 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, Open RAN wireless networks into the future.

Parallel Wireless was formed in 2012 and has had many Open RAN wireless network successes across the globe with MNOs such as Vodafone in Ireland, BT EE, and more.

The Parallel Wireless Bristol R&D center team have deep expertise in wireless infrastructure, product architecture, design, implementation, and integration, with a rare specialization in high performance commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) compute platforms and applications. This new location is key for Open RAN customer deployments taking place in the U.K. and throughout Europe.

Parallel Wireless was recently awarded an Innovate U.K. grant to support a feasibility study for solutions which will improve telecommunications timing accuracy and location-based services, and is participating in further cutting edge technology competitions, bringing innovations to the communications network.

A launch celebration is planned for Thursday, September 23rd to unveil the new office and laboratory in Bristol and to celebrate the growing success of Parallel Wireless in the U.K. and beyond. Please contact the Parallel Wireless Press Office (pr@parallelwireless.com) if you would like to join in the celebration.

Nicolas Scheidecker, Head of U.K. R&D, said, "Reimaginers in the Bristol, U.K. Research and Development Center are a focused, diverse, and collaborative team of talented engineers. Check out Parallel Wireless career opportunities to learn more and join us to create products and solutions that are challenging legacy RAN technology in wireless networks across the globe."

About Parallel Wireless

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software, and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G (2G 3G 4G 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are deploying with leading global MNOs and have been recognized with over 80 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com . Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter .

