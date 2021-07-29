Para-athlete, Stef Reid, joins forces with Always to show the world that the benefits of playing sport during puberty go far beyond the track

A recent study of 1,000 girls and 1,000 adults, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Always, throws light on the current state of girls' participation in sport during puberty, as well as the long-term benefits of girls playing sport [1] . According to the research, women who played sport during puberty said that it helped them learn how to persevere (23%), and helped them to develop their self-esteem (30%). In fact, 50% of women who dropped out of sport as teens wish they had continued to play.

In partnership with the charity Sported, the brand has already helped over 15,000 girls in the UK this year to continue playing sports, by awarding over 130 grants to grassroots community groups. Stef, who is heading to Tokyo in August, joins the brand to share her own experience of how she felt the long-term benefits of sports extend well into adulthood.

At the age of 15, Stef was in a boating accident, resulting in the lower part of her right leg being amputated. She went from being a confident and outgoing teenager, to someone who felt embarrassed about how she looked. Luckily, her parents and teachers encouraged her to keep playing, and Stef found that sport was a tool that enabled her to heal and grow as a person.

"Sport gave me back my fire and fierceness!" says Stef. "Through it, I learnt the value of hard work, I learnt how to deal with failure, and I learnt how to be resilient. It also helped me build confidence to explore so many things outside of my sporting career, that I might not have considered before, like starting a career as a broadcaster, stepping in to sport governance roles and even walking in London Fashion Week. I wish more people knew how much sports can help girls, just like it helped me. I find it really sad that so many girls give up when they hit puberty. That's why this partnership with Always means so much to me. I want other young girls to be able to experience the benefits I did, and I hope you'll join me and Always to keep girls playing."

The research confirms that girls do need support and encouragement to keep playing. In fact, nearly 75 percent of girls have said they require more support to keep them involved in sport. That's why, in addition to further raising awareness of the benefits of sport, Always is continuing to donate to Sported. The money donated will be used to help more community groups hire youth centre spaces and ensure that they have the necessary sport equipment to support participants as lockdown eases.

