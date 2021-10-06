Pandemics and Epidemics Boosting the Need for Robotics in Disinfection Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the disinfectant equipment market. The rising impact of environment due to increasing number of industrializations is fueling the demand for disinfection technology in the global market. Several companies manufacturing UV disinfection equipment along with market leaders such as Xenex, UVDI, and Spectra254 have come up with UV room disinfection devices that are suitable for the healthcare environment. Several players are developing and creating new features in the disinfectant equipment to achieve high sales growth. The growing trend of customisation is pushing the vendors to expand their portfolio to sustain the competition in the market. Arizton's reports cover overall insights with several growth factors, new technologies, trends, and competitive landscape to grow your business. Arizton is developing insightful and customized reports that enable you to take real-time strategy decisions with ease. The health & wellness industry reports are high on demand due to its quality of information. Get flash sale on our selected healthcare reports now!

Disinfection Robots Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Disinfection robots market size to reach revenues of USD 561.45 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.69% during the period 2021-2026. The rising awareness among healthcare providers and patients regarding advanced healthcare technologies, the growing role of robotics in healthcare, innovations in automation techniques, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of several startups are boosting the growth of the market. Europe is dominating the disinfection robots market compared to other regions. The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the adoption of disinfection robots and expanded their use from hospitals to hotels and public spaces such as airports and public transport. The growing number of disinfection robotic companies is fueling the growth of the service robotics sector.

Integration of cloud technologies and 5G into remote surgical procedures, business models such as robot-as-a-service, and standardizations are being advanced into service robots across the globe. Vendors offering disinfection robots in the market are expanding their share by offering innovative products. For instance, Invento Robotics, a robotics startup, raised over USD 0.2 million in a seed funding round for the development of robots to fight COVID-19. Blue Ocean Robotics, Xenex Disinfection Services, Taimi Robotics Technology, Nevoa and XAGare the major vendors in the disinfection robots market.

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Antimicrobial food disinfectant market size to cross USD 2.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. With a growing concern over foodborne illnesses due to COVID-19 and other microbes, the demand for antimicrobial food disinfectant is expected to increase during the forecast period in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. With increase in shelf life as a value-added feature, the antimicrobial disinfectant market is expected to increase its penetration and will create more opportunities for the players to expand.

The German antimicrobial food disinfectant market is one of the largest in Europe and will grow more in the upcoming years. The country has one of the largest traditional organic farming sectors and a healthy product market. The antibacterial food disinfectant market is highly concentrated with a few major vendors having a significant share in the market. Major players in the market are investing in various projects to increase their offerings and geographical presence such as nature-based antibacterial food disinfectants.

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market size to cross USD 1.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. In the recent years the number of infectious diseases coupled with concerns over public safety had propelled the demand for disinfectant equipment such as electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market. For instance, the WHO is actively engaged in funding and advising the government of several nations about public health and safety, thereby, surging the growth of the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market. The global disinfection sprayer market is driven by the growth in research and innovations in chemical composition and product design, are gaining customer attention.

Online shopping platforms are gaining popularity and increasing the sales of the market. Several key vendors are expected to expand their presence online to remain in the market competition. Several manufacturers of disinfection chemical and the conventional disinfectant sprayers market are highly attracted by the scope of electrostatic technology, thereby increasing their investments in R&D to extend their product lines with electrostatic equipment. An increasing number of advertisements for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene is expected to positively impact the sales of the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer in the market.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

UV disinfection equipment market size to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The increasing growth of healthcare and chemical industries are anticipated to provide strong growth opportunities to the UV disinfection equipment market. Rapid industrialization in developing countries, such as India and China are resulting in air and water pollution, which, in turn, affecting the purity of natural water resources. Rising concerns regarding safe drinking water during the COVID-19 impact is boosting the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market.

Automation is creating a buzz across the UV disinfection equipment market. Vendors are focusing on innovating no touch solutions to gain momentum in the global disinfection market. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment it was estimated that drinking water utilities would need to invest USD 472.6 billion over the next 20 years. The innovative initiatives taken by Xylem, a leading market player, by launching a new line of Wedeco Acton PE ultraviolet disinfection systems for use in saltwater and harsh water systems.

