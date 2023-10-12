Pancreatitis Disease Market Insights: Epidemiology Study, Drug Development, Clinical Trial and Price Reimbursement | Disease Landscape Insights

12 Oct, 2023, 17:45 BST
LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pancreatitis is type of gastrointestinal disorder leading to the inflammation of the pancreas. Health complications of pancreatis can become very severe if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to an epidemiology study by the NIH the present overall incidence of acute pancreatitis, based on the 10 589 cases, is 30.0 per 100 000 population and the mortality rates at 30 days and 60 days were 5.6% and 6.4% respectively (based on 560 and 675 deaths). This growing disease burden is indeed a matter of concern for numerous nations.
Pancreas is a gland located behind the stomach which is responsible for digestion and blood sugar levels regulation. It produces vital enzymes and hormones like insulin. Pancreatitis is caused when this organ becomes inflamed, leading to severe consequences. The primary types of this ailment are-
- Chronic pancreatitis
- Acute pancreatitis
- Autoimmune pancreatitis
- Hereditary pancreatitis
Apart from that, hyperglycemia pancreatitis, gallstone pancreatitis, and alcoholic pancreatitis are some of the sub types of this severe ailment.
Causes And Symptoms of This Ailment:
There are numerous causes of pancreatitis including excessive alcohol intake, improper diet, trauma injuries to the pancreas, medicine side effects, and pancreatic surgery that might have been performed to remove a tumor. This ailment can occur in any age group although the geriatric population is a highly vulnerable group.
The major symptoms of pancreatitis include abdominal pain, weight loss, drainage of pancreatic fluid, fever, vomiting, nausea, and diarrhoea, among others. In severe cases it may lead to the onset of pancreatic cancer, pancreatic abscess, and pancreatic fistula.
Diagnostic And Treatment Landscape:
Diagnosis of pancreatitis involves a series of physical and biological tests. The primary ones include medical history and physical examination, blood tests, imaging tests like endoscopy and MRI, along with endoscopic tests, among others. Early detection paves the way for fast prognosis which in turn paves the way for effective treatment planning.
The treatment of pancreatitis is strategized depending on the severity, underlying cause, and presence of complications. Treatment goals include relieving symptoms, managing complications, and addressing the underlying cause. Drugs with FDA EMA approved indications are prescribed to alleviate many associated symptoms. Besides, fluid replacement, lifestyle modifications, nutritional support, and other sort of supportive care are some of the other treatment solutions of inflammation pancreases.
The prevention of pancreatitis can be promoted by making dietary changes, avoiding alcohol, regular exercise, discontinuing medications with prolonged side effects, and other lifestyle changes.
Final Words:
Pancreatitis, marked by inflammation of the pancreas with significant implications for digestion and blood sugar regulation, necessitates a comprehensive approach for understanding and addressing the disease landscape.
