Pan Finance Announces the Q1 Award Winners of 2022

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last month the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine have of course overshadowed and influenced events across the globe, a fact reflected in our Q1 edition of 2022. Further to this, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on leading examples of best practice across the world of finance. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Anders la Cour, CEO of Banking Circle Group commented, "At Banking Circle, we are committed to substantial investment in the integration of a vast network of local clearing and payments schemes to build a unique super-correspondent banking network. This network allows us to do 'the heavy lifting' for our Bank, Payments business and online marketplace clients. To have been recognised by Pan Finance for the significance of the platform we have built is confirmation that we are making a real difference to the B2B cross-border payments landscape."

Anatoly Crachilov, Founding Partner and CEO of Nickel Digital Asset Management told us, "The digital asset ecosystem continues to grow at a rapid pace with adoption reaching unprecedented levels. At Nickel Digital, we are laser-focused on building institutional-grade solutions for investors wishing to explore this new asset class. Our flagship fund, running for nearly 3 years, harnesses the extreme levels of volatility within the crypto markets to deliver our investors consistent, high Sharpe, low volatility returns. This is complemented by a suite of other crypto funds which cater for all degrees of investor risk tolerances. Nickel is thrilled to win the Best Digital Asset Manager Europe award and would like to thank Pan Finance for recognising our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class investment solutions in the digital assets space."

Lambros Lambrou, Co-founder and Managing Director of Exclusive Markets said, "We are sincerely pleased and honoured to receive this prestigious award which is a testament to all the hard work and dedication of every team member of Exclusive Markets. We will keep building on our foundational core values of innovation, trust, and customer-centricity while making exclusive investment opportunities accessible to traders worldwide."

Jason Blick, CEO of EQI Bank commented, "EQIBank is extremely happy and proud to be voted HNWI Digital Bank of the year by Pan Finance. As the world's fastest growing digital bank, this award solidifies our commitment to our clients, and serves as recognition of the entire team's hard work and dedication."

Viktor Madarasz, Founder and CEO of Exclusive Capital said, "It's a great honour for myself and all of us here at Exclusive Capital to receive the "Best Multi-Asset Services" award. This distinguished recognition from Pan Finance is a testament to the love and dedication we put into providing our customers with exceptional service. This award also acknowledges all the hard work we put into creating long-lasting relationships, driving sustainable growth, and providing a reliable and utterly secure investment environment."

Banco Promerica - Digital Banking Services of the Year - Dominican Republic 2022

Banco Promerica - Excellence in Financial Inclusion - Dominican Republic 2022

Banking Circle - Best Cross-Border Payment Platform - Europe 2022

BitForex - Crypto Exchange of the Year - 2022

EQIBank - HNWI Digital Bank of the Year - 2022

Exclusive Capital - Best Multi-Asset Services - 2022

Exclusive Markets - Best FX Broker - 2022

Garanti BBVA - Private Bank of the Year for Digital Innovation - Turkey 2022

GoldenVisas.io - Best Golden Visa Resource Platform - 2022

ID Finance - Fintech Company of the Year - Spain 2022

ID Finance - Best New Neo Bank (Plazo) - Spain 2022

McNamara Citizenship Services - Best Citizenship Services - Caribbean 2022

MultiBank Group - Best Global Broker - 2022

Nickel Digital Asset Management - Best Digital Asset Manager - Europe 2022

Regtank - Best Compliance Solutions - Singapore 2022

Stripe - Best Payment Solutions for StartUps - UK

TradingView - Social Trading Platform of the Year - North America 2022

WorldRemit - Most Secure International Transfer App – 2022

XTrend - Best Forex Trading App – Asia 2022

Zenith Bank Plc - Digital Transformation of the Year – Ghana 2022

Featuring articles from: Ban Ki-Moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations and Gordon Brown, former UK Prime Minister; Nick Butler, visiting professor and chair of the Kings Policy Institute at Kings College London; Joseph E.Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics and former chief economist of the World Bank.

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

