Pan-Africanists Unite: Preparations Begin for 80th Anniversary of Historic Manchester Congress

ACCRA, Ghana, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF), in collaboration with the Ghana Socialist Movement and Pan Africanism Today, convened a landmark online conference to initiate discussions and preparations for the upcoming 80th anniversary of the pivotal Fifth Pan-African Congress held in Manchester in 1945.

Bringing together more than sixty influential Pan-Africanists from 32 countries—including representatives from the USA and Brazil—the event underscored the enduring legacy and urgency of pan-African unity, decolonization, and the struggle against imperialism.

The conference opened with Albie Walls of the All-African People's Revolutionary Party, who emphasized the far-reaching impact of the Manchester Congress on Africa's liberation movements and called for renewed clarity and action toward unifying progressive forces across the continent.

Roland Diagne (FERNET, Senegal) highlighted the ongoing relevance of anti-neocolonial resolutions adopted at the Manchester Congress, noting the resurgence of patriotism and demands for true sovereignty, especially in the Sahel region. Diagne voiced concerns about external military interventions and stressed the need for ECOWAS to return to its foundational mission.

Kwesi Pratt Jr., a journalist and member of the PPF organizing committee, presented a strategic roadmap for the anniversary celebration. He proposed the establishment of a central committee and specialized commissions on trade union issues, women's rights, and youth engagement, as well as mechanisms for mass mobilization and political power analysis.

The meeting also featured voices from key organizations:

Imani Na Umoja (African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde ) advocated for a comprehensive congress to unite organizations pursuing shared goals.

Ouzayrou Mamane (Pan-African Movement for Reparations, Justice and Restoration of Historical Memory) insisted that reparations for former colonies are vital for economic independence and historical justice.

Amina Hamani (MORFEPAN, Niger) urged transforming pan-Africanism from a symbol into an actionable tool for achieving full independence, amid renewed foreign interference.

Saddam Alktif (CODESA) emphasized the unresolved crisis in Western Sahara, stating that pan-Africanism's objectives remain incomplete while occupation persists.

(CODESA) emphasized the unresolved crisis in , stating that pan-Africanism's objectives remain incomplete while occupation persists. Humphrey Quaye (PPF) reiterated the organization's commitment to fighting imperialism and neocolonialism, and called for collective action.

Eighteen delegates contributed to a lively debate, culminating in Albie Walls' closing remarks and the formation of a central organizing committee. The PPF announced plans for further meetings and intensified coordination to ensure the 80th anniversary serves as a catalyst for real, unified progress in Africa's ongoing liberation and development.