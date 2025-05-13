Palestine affirms its high level political commitment to fulfilling all FATF requirements during a meeting between the Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and the President of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF)

RAMALLAH, Palestine, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the MENFATF Meetings, the Chairman of the National Committee Mr. Yahya Shunnar met with the President of MENAFATF Mrs. Samia Abu Sharif, The meeting was also attended by the Vice President of the MENAFATF Mr. Hamed Alzaabi and the Executive Secretary Mr. Suliman Aljebrin, and the Financial Follow-Up Director Dr. Firas Morrar.

محافظ سلطة النقد يحى الشنار ورئيسة MENAFATF Governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority Yahya Al-Shannar and the Chairperson of MENAFATF

The discussion focused on ongoing efforts to combating money laundering and terrorist financing in the state of Palestine in alignment with the Financial Action Task Force standards. Key developments included the submission of the National Strategy addressing the findings of the national risk assessment to the Prime Minister of the State of Palestine H.E. Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, and the adoption of the technical compliance report by the MENAFATF.

Mr. Shunnar affirmed Palestine's commitment to completing the mutual evaluation process and highlighted previous requests to continue this process as a means of ensuring financial stability, and maintaining correspondence relationships.

The President of MENAFATF acknowledged Palestine's efforts and its continues commitment to advancing anti-money laundering and terrorist financing initiatives, most recently demonstrated by the adoption of the Technical compliance report, and the adoption of the national risk assessment strategy, and emphasized MENAFAFT appreciation for Palestine's request to complete the evaluation, and confirmed that the Secretariat will maintain close coordination with the State of Palestine and member countries to finalize the process and conduct the on-site visit when conditions permit.

