PageUp acquires eArcu

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PageUp [ https://www.pageuppeople.com/ ] expands its UK footprint through the acquisition of eArcu , a leading UK talent acquisition suite.

PageUp is excited to announce the acquisition of eArcu — a leading UK-based provider of SaaS hiring solutions.

Founded in 2009, eArcu's talent acquisition suite enables well over 100 customers in the UK and around the world to attract, select and hire the best candidates. eArcu simplifies the hiring of great talent on any device: From engaging careers sites through to immersive onboarding portals, integrated video interviewing, assessment and shortlisting tools.

The combination of PageUp and eArcu's market leading talent management offerings will allow the PageUp Group to accelerate its presence in the UK and European markets. It will provide existing and new eArcu customers access to an expanded portfolio of recruitment marketing and talent management solutions.

PageUp CEO Mark Rice said: "We're excited to bring eArcu into the PageUp family. We look forward to working with the team to build on their well-deserved reputation for innovation and world-class customer service."

eArcu CEO Andy Randall said: "After a period of sustained growth, we're thrilled to join forces with PageUp, a major player in the global talent management space. This will be a fantastic time for our clients who will benefit from the synergies between us, and for our team to bring their thought leadership to an ever-growing audience."

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimises each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.

