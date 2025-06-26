Paddington™ Joins Crayola Create and Play+™ for a Limited-Time Summer Event Launching on Apple Arcade Today

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Games Co., in partnership with Crayola, the iconic brand of color and creativity - has partnered with Paddington and STUDIOCANAL to launch a new limited-time event featuring beloved Paddington in Crayola Create and Play+, available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Join Paddington on his Summer Holiday in Crayola Create and Play+ on Apple Arcade!

Starting today, families can join millions of players in one of Apple Arcade's top games, as Paddington embarks on his summer adventure of creativity and play. Players can unlock daily activities, like designing suitcases, crafting trains, decorating double decker buses, and coloring Paddington pages - all in a British-inspired world.

Play now or learn about the app.

"Our goal is to create playful, purposeful experiences that spark open-ended creative play," said Brian Lovell, CEO of Red Games Co. "Bringing Paddington into Crayola Create and Play+ has been a wonderful collaboration that blends creativity, storytelling, and exploration in a fresh, meaningful way."

"We're thrilled to welcome Paddington to the Create and Play+ app through our exciting partnership with Red Games Co. Paddington's timeless charm and spirit of curiosity align perfectly with our mission to inspire creativity and joyful learning in children around the world," said Victoria Lozano, Chief Marketing Officer at Crayola. "This collaboration brings a beloved character into a dynamic, interactive space where imagination knows no bounds."

"We are absolutely delighted to see Paddington join Crayola Create and Play+ in such a beautifully imaginative way," said Françoise Guyonnet, CEO of STUDIOCANAL Kids & Family Ltd. "This collaboration with Crayola and Red Games Co. brings Paddington's warmth, curiosity, and sense of adventure to a vibrant digital world where creativity takes center stage. It's a wonderful opportunity for children to engage with Paddington in a new and playful format that celebrates storytelling and joyful discovery."

Paddington's summer holiday is available now through August 26, 2025 on Apple Arcade, and on the App Store and Google Play beginning August 26.

Crayola Create and Play+ is part of Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service that offers unlimited access to more than 200 fun games.

STUDIOCANAL's Kids & Family is part of STUDIOCANAL – CANAL+'s in-house studio, one of Europe's leading film and series studios. This marks the first occasion Paddington is partnering with Apple, making it a significant milestone in the brand's digital journey.

Learn more about the event, Crayola, Red Games Co. and STUDIOCANAL.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717950/CAP_Paddington_Trailer_Final.mp4