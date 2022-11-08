Ozobot Debuts Bit+ Coding Robot

Next generation Ozobot Bit+ robot coming soon to select international countries

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozobot, global leader of programmable robotics and STEAM-based learning solutions for K-12 education that empower the next generation of creators, today debuted Bit+ — a feature-packed programmable robot that brings coding and creativity to the classroom and home. An evolution of the original Ozobot Bit robot, the new Bit+ will be available exclusively to international customers beginning Q1 2023.

Packed with new technology and features, Bit+ takes the best of the tried and true Bit robot and adds more functionality and utility, including increased connectivity and battery life, Arduino® compatibility, and a larger, stronger design.

"The original Bit robot is long hailed as the alternative to connected coding, allowing students to learn to code without screens, using Color Code Markers," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of Ozobot. "With the new Bit+, students are now able to learn to code online with Ozobot Blockly, appealing to older students while also delivering an unparalleled screen-free coding experience, enhanced by Arduino extensibility."

Compared to Ozobot Bit, the next generation Bit+ features:

Double the battery life

Arduino® compatibility

Upgradable feature firmware updates (via USB connection)

Ozobot Blockly connectivity (via USB connection)

Battery disconnect switch to maximize battery life

Larger design with a strong polycarbonate shell

Fathollahi added, "The Bit+ is an impressive, international exclusive alternative to our mainstay Evo robot, and we're proud to continue innovating and delivering products with purpose, equipping students and educators with enhanced technology solutions to deliver a seamless STEAM experience."

Ozobot Bit+ will be available exclusively to customers outside of North America starting in Q1 2023. Bit+ will be sold individually as part of the Bit+ Entry Kit and in a set of 12 as part of the Bit+ Classroom Kit.

For sales inquiries, please contact sales@ozobot.com.

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way children learn and create across all grades, subjects, and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers, and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies, including Augmented Reality-based learning, powered by Ozobot's coding platform, Ozobot Blockly, that supports its proprietary JavaScript and Python editors that run native code on connected devices.

Together with students, educators, and parents around the world, Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn. For more information on Ozobot, please visit ozobot.com.

