OXIS Energy at the Forefront as it Attracts Funding From Major Strategic Investors

OXIS Energy is growing exponentially as several significant companies want to fund the latest lithium sulfur battery technology. OXIS Energy is leading the world in the development of Li-S chemistry that can be used in many battery applications. That is why it now has such large multi-national companies on board.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defence markets. It is number one in the world for single-aisle commercial jet engines. Aside from its latest contribution, it has hitherto signed a Joint Development Agreement with OXIS to develop battery systems for commercial aircraft.

The Aerotec Brazil investment makes it the second largest shareholder in OXIS Energy after Sasol, South Africa. Aerotec is a multi-million-pound fund managed by Confrapar, a leading private equity fund manager focused on technology companies in Latin America.

Arkema is a global chemical company. A leader in speciality chemicals and advanced materials, its collaboration with OXIS has had a major impact on the improvement in energy densities and the composition of the chemicals used in the making of OXIS Li-S cell technology. This is due to the large range of innovative solutions it has in its portfolio such as carbon nanotubes, electrolyte and advanced technical polymers. In 2017, Arkema had a turnover of €8.3bn and has been in collaboration with OXIS since 2012.

The investments made by these companies take the total capital raised to just under £24m and include Samsung Ventures which contributed to the fund in December 2016 and is a shareholder in OXIS Energy. The capital raised will be used to commercialise and automate the process of mass production of rechargeable Lithium Sulfur cells/modules, using state of the art digital manufacturing machinery, deployed by expert skills of companies such as Nordika and Siemens AG for worldwide distribution to manufacturers of vehicles.

OXIS intends to focus on the aviation, defence and the heavy electric vehicles markets, such as buses and trucks.

According to Huw Hampson-Jones, CEO of OXIS Energy, "The role of these "Strategic Investors" will have a significant impact on the commercialisation of the OXIS Lithium Sulfur (Li-S) technology for development and mass production. Research and Development on the use of new materials that is made accessible through our partnership with these investors will have a bearing on improving the energy density characteristics, reliability, safety and longevity of the cell and battery systems technology. In addition, the investors will support OXIS in the building and the establishment of world class quality assurance processes required in the mass production of cells for blue chip manufacturers of aviation, defence and heavy electric vehicles such as aircraft, buses and trucks."

OXIS Energy Ltd is involved in the design, development and now the move towards commercial production of Lithium Sulfur cells for battery systems. With 39 patent families, OXIS has been granted 173 patents with 96 pending.

