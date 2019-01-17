Oxford University's Middle East Centre to Host Memorial Marking the 20th Anniversary of the Death of HM King Hussein of Jordan

OXFORD, England, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

To mark the 20th anniversary of the death of HM King Hussein of Jordan, Oxford University's Middle East Centre will host a memorial next month. The event is being organised by the late King's nephew Saad Kurdi, and takes place on 7 February 2019 - 20 years to the day King Hussein died. It will be hosted at the Middle East Centre of St Antony's College, Oxford by the Centre's Director, Professor Eugene Rogan.

Professor Eugene Rogan said, "King Hussein was an extraordinary man with a remarkable legacy. This memorial, which next month will mark his passing, is intended to be more than simply a reflection of an important life, but a true appreciation of it."

Her Majesty Queen Noor Al-Hussein, the widow of His Majesty King Hussein of Jordan, and HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, the late King's sister, will be participating. The event will be addressed by King Hussein's biographer, the award-winning historian, Avi Shlaim. Reflections on the late Monarch's life will be provided by Her Majesty Queen Noor and HRH Princess Basma.

A unique film will be screened at the event, produced especially for the memorial, combining newsreel footage with pre-recorded contributions from major international figures who knew the King, or whose lives were influenced by him. These include US President Bill Clinton and UK Prime Minister John Major, HRH The Prince of Wales and former Formula One World Champion, Sir Jackie Stewart.

Avi Shlaim wrote about King Hussein's 1999 funeral.[1] "It brought to the Jordanian capital an extraordinary galaxy of international luminaries to pay their respects: kings and queens, presidents and prime ministers, soldiers and statesmen, friends and foes. A delegation of four American presidents was led by Bill Clinton, who called the King 'a partner and friend.' There were delegations from all the Arab countries from North Africa to the Gulf, including two former foes - Asad and Arafat. By far the largest foreign delegation came from Israel, with President Ezer Weisman at its head. By their very presence at the funeral, these leaders expressed the appreciation of the whole international community for the critical role that the king had played in the struggle for peace in the Middle East. Hussein bin Talal was a titanic figure, an outstanding Hashemite ruler and, above all else, a peacemaker."

