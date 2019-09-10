OWC Gears Up for the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam

Company will showcase innovative storage, connectivity and expansion solutions for the media and entertainment industries, including the award winning ThunderBlade in Hall 5 Stand #C10

WOODSTOCK, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC Technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of hard drives, SSDs, PC & Mac docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced its plans to exhibit at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) Show in Amsterdam. Known as the most influential annual event for professionals engaged in the creation, management and delivery of electronic media, IBC 2019 runs Friday, September 13 through Tuesday, September 17 at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Congress Centre. Please visit OWC in Hall 5 Stand # C10.

OWC continues its 31-year tradition of designing and producing powerful technological products that help creative professionals engage and create without limits. The Company will showcase its innovative storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for Mac and PC users, including two of its latest product offerings:

Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock – The Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is the ultimate on-location, post-production solution, with an unrivaled combination of super-fast 10GB Ethernet, CFast and SD card readers, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.1 ports and full support for eSATA devices and drives. The Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock offers creators the ability to work with 4/ 8k RAW video and photo files at speed up to 600MB/s and the ability to daisy chain up to five additional Thunderbolt devices all while powering a laptop and managing USB 3.1 devices. Available early Q4.





– The Mercury Helios 3S functions like a dock, allowing usage of a multitude of dedicated PCIe cards. With dual GB/s Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Mercury Helios 3S offers the bandwidth needed to support data-intensive capture cards to speed up diverse video workflows. Built with a durable and rugged aluminum chassis, the Mercury Helios 3S is a simple solution to add high-performance PCIe cards made for video production, transcoding, audio processing, data storage and much more. Available early Q4. OWC ThunderBlade™ – In April 2019 , the ThunderBlade Ultra High-Performance Gen 2 Thunderbolt 3 storage solution was awarded the 2019 BaM Award for the "Store" category by the IABM at the 2019 NAB show in Las Vegas . With dual Thunderbolt 3 ports users can daisy-chain up to five additional ThunderBlades, and by connecting more than one drive with SoftRAID, transfer speeds can reach up to 3800MB/s. The newest ThunderBlade can complete a 1TB content transfer in under four-and-a-half minutes. Available now.

OWC has been growing rapidly in Europe and earlier this year established its first physical presence on the continent with a large distribution, manufacturing, and support center in Belgium. This, along with the support of OWC's hundreds of local European resellers and distributors, enables OWC to substantially improve the availability of all its solutions, decrease delivery times, and enhance the localized service and support that has always set OWC apart from the rest.

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable tech enthusiasts, creative professionals and producers get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on-hand 24/7, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination, and anything is possible.

