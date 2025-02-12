Overwhelming Support for Julian Dunkerton's Planning Proposal for No. 131

News provided byNo. 131
CHELTENHAM, England, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julian Dunkerton, owner of No. 131 and a key figure in Cheltenham's economic and cultural landscape, has submitted a planning application for a permanent terrace structure at No. 131 Hotel and Restaurant. The proposal has received overwhelming public support, with over 2,000 people signing a petition in favour and more than 80% of comments on the Cheltenham Borough Council website expressing approval.
