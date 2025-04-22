Overcoming the Limits of Injectables: SYNERJET PRO™ Enters Pre-Market Stage in Russia to Deliver Smarter Solutions for Safety-Conscious Patients

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIRONIC, a global leader in energy-based medical aesthetic devices, announces the pre-market entry of its needle-free transdermal delivery system, SYNERJET PRO™, into the Russian market. This milestone marks a pivotal step in advancing aesthetic treatment options in Russia, offering an innovative alternative to both traditional injection therapy and topical applications.

SYNERJET PRO™ Needle-Free Triple Synergy Injector

The Russian market for skin booster and mesotherapy treatments is rapidly expanding, driven by increasing demand for visible results with less downtime. However, a significant segment of patients remains hesitant about injectables due to discomfort, risk of complications, and fear of needles—while topical products often fall short in delivering desired results.

SYNERJET PRO™ overcomes these limitations by delivering active ingredients through high-velocity jet propulsion combined with simultaneous electroporation—completely needle-free. This approach enables fast, uniform delivery of therapeutic agents into the skin while remaining 100% non-invasive. It provides a comfortable and risk-free alternative to injections for safety-conscious patients, while also unlocks greater efficacy than traditional topical application, making it a breakthrough for both injectable and non-injectable treatment protocols.

"SYNERJET PRO™ represents a shift toward smarter, patient-centered treatment delivery," said Mr. Jinu Lee, CEO of HIRONIC. "It enables practitioners to serve a broader patient base, including those seeking effective results without invasive procedures."

By eliminating injection-related anxiety and expanding treatment possibilities, SYNERJET PRO™ is expected to significantly accelerate the adoption of skin booster therapies in aesthetic practices throughout Russia. It offers a new tool for practitioners to improve patient satisfaction, expand service offerings, and gain a competitive edge.

HIRONIC has partnered with a major Russian distributor with over a decade of experience representing global aesthetic brands. The partner will oversee regulatory certification and lead the market entry strategy. SYNERJET PRO™ is currently entering its pre-market phase, with compliance procedures underway and full launch anticipated in the near future.

About HIRONIC

Headquartered in South Korea, HIRONIC is a leading global manufacturer of medical aesthetic devices, specializing in HIFU, RF, laser, and needle-free technologies. With a presence in over 80 countries, HIRONIC has introduced iconic devices such as Doublo™ and Doublo Gold™ to the international market.

