Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 332.52 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the global Over-the-Top (OTT) market size was estimated at USD 97.43 billion and is expected to reach USD 332.52 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 16.7 percent from 2018 to 2025.

OTT stands for "over-the-top" and refers to the practice of distributing content directly across the web to clients. Over-the-Top (OTT) is a means of providing television and film content over the Internet on request and to meet the individual consumer's requirements.

Growing Over-the-Top demand in developed regions, growing SVoD services in emerging markets, expanding content choice, and rising demand for live streaming channels significantly complement market growth. Nevertheless, the lack of infrastructure for the data network and the latency issues are expected to hamper the market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING OVER THE TOP MARKET SIZE

One of the significant factors driving growth in the Over-the-Top (OTT) market is the growing penetration of mobile computing devices. Factors such as rising per capita income, low-cost smartphone availability, growing internet penetration, and growing investment in communication network infrastructure affect the penetration of mobile computing devices worldwide.

The smartphone segment dominated the overall over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increased smartphone usage to stream over-the-top services

The media & entertainment industry dominated the over-the-top market in 2017 and is predicted to remain dominant over the forecast period as digital content viewers rise in numbers.

AI technology is being applied across various facets of Over-the-Top (OTT) services, from development and production to post-production, marketing, and advertisement. AI, which is integrated with the Over-the-Top (OTT) framework, can automatically suggest appropriate content based on multiple user data review. AI can also help marketers define areas of interest under each theme, thus helping them generate more substantial variations of advertisements for the same material in the media. While AI implementation is still in its early stages, its ability to improve customer experience is expected to, in turn, improve the Over-the-Top (OTT) market.

REGION WISE OVER THE TOP MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

region is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR as telecommunications providers sell their data plans to Over-the-Top (OTT) companies, which drive market growth. North America dominated the overall share of the Over-the-Top (OTT) market, as the area is equipped with high broadband connectivity as well as a number of services that have already moved on to providing many videos in HD and 4K .

OVER-THE-TOP (OTT) MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Device Type

Smartphones

Smart TV's

Laptops Desktops and Tablets

Gaming Consoles

Set-Top Box

others

By Content-Type

Video

Audio/VoIP

Games

Communication

Others

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Advertisement

Hybrid

Others

By User Type

Personal

Commercial

By End-User

Media & Entertainment

Education & Training

Health & Fitness

IT & Telecom

E-commerce

BFSI

Government

Others

SOURCE Valuates Reports