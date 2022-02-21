Over a third (38%) of UK businesses were forced to turn down work due to staff shortages amidst the pandemic

In a bid to attract and retain talent, 59% of HR leaders have had to create better policies around flexible working.

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, reveals that 39% of HR leaders believe labour shortages are here to stay for up to two to three years. In addition, 59% of workers say that the pandemic has made them more likely to quit their jobs.

"We're entering a period of existential reckoning when it comes to the balance between work and our lives. The tables are turning, and employees have a real opportunity to exercise bargaining power. In response to this 'Great Reshuffle' and unprecedented global disruption, HR leaders are having to seriously rethink how they attract and retain staff in the short and long term," explains Jack Altman, CEO at Lattice.

In the past two years, studies have highlighted Generation Z as the hardest-hit demographic in the pandemic. The impact on work is no exception with Gen Z (37%) identified as the most motivated to quit their jobs in contrast to older staff (15%). The significant interference of the pandemic has even inspired workers (17%) to leave a job without another one lined up, with Gen Z most likely to do so than older generations. This could be partly encouraged due to the current job climate with 10% feeling confident that they could find another job.

As HR teams reassess their people strategies in line with the Great Reshuffle, 57% of HR leaders agree that there are not enough skilled staff available to plug the current vacancy void. And limited talent means that candidates are in a unique position to negotiate a higher pay than before. In response, HR teams are getting creative and over half of HR leaders (53%) say they have or are planning to recruit freelancers or contractors to address the shrinking talent pool.

"This research study shows that pre-pandemic approaches are no longer applicable and businesses have a new opportunity to really rethink how work works. First is revaluing the importance of a positive culture in attracting and retaining talent. From purpose and filling in the 'why' behind work to creating a trusted community built on equality and collaboration, and giving staff the tools to grow, will together help create a positive differentiator.

"The second key factor is the need for authentic connection between employers and employees. HR leaders cannot optimise purpose, community, or growth in a vacuum. Ongoing, iterative change, based on what staff are telling you, is the crux of how HR leaders can build an effective people strategy for today and tomorrow," concludes Jack Altman, CEO and co-founder, Lattice.

These findings are revealed through Lattice's Rethinking Work: Attracting and Retaining Talent in an Employee-Led Market Study , which surveyed over 2,000 full-time workers and over 200 HR leaders from multiple business sectors in the UK.

About Lattice

Lattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, development, and growth in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that leads to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 3,775 customers including Slack, Monzo, and Tide. Learn more at: www.lattice.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745587/lattice_logo_full_color__33_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lattice