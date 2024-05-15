Over 50% of Hydrogen Summit Exhibitors Silent in Media, BCM Report Reveals

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM Public Relations, a leading B2B PR company, today announced the findings of the World Hydrogen Summit edition of the BCM Media Share of Voice Report. The report reveals that 53 per cent of exhibiting companies were completely absent from media conversations in the 12 months leading up to the Summit. The analysis also shows that the top 20 companies are making more than half of the noise, securing 56 per cent share of voice in the hydrogen news.

"The BCM report reveals a concerning gap in visibility. The absence of numerous leading companies from media conversations surrounding hydrogen underscores the urgent need for enhanced strategic communication efforts within the sector," said Stephen Ballard, Managing Director at BCM Public Relations. "The insights will help these companies to understand their visibility levels and strategically position themselves for future discussions," he added.

Among the standout performers, Shell emerges as the dominant voice, securing nearly 10 per cent of the media share of voice, closely followed by BP with 7.5 per cent. Both companies exhibit consistent thought leadership and coverage across global newswires and industry outlets, reaffirming their positions as leaders in the energy sector.

"Leading exhibitors such as Toyota, Linde, RWE, Mitsubishi, Siemens Energy, and ExxonMobil feature prominently in the report, reflecting their established presence and contributions to the hydrogen ecosystem. However, the substantial lead of the top two performers underscores the challenge for other companies to match their influence and gain media visibility," concluded Ballard.

For each company exhibiting, excluding National pavilions and Government entities, the analysis presents the total number of media mentions for the 12 months leading up to the event across selected global newswires and the top international energy and sustainability trade media.

