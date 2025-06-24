Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size expected to reach US$ 4.23 billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global ovarian cancer drugs market is observing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of dental issues, rising number of dental procedures, and growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures.

The ovarian cancer drugs market is expected to reach US$ 4.23 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.44 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Ovarian cancer is the seventh most common cancer among women and ranks as the third most prevalent gynecological malignancy, following cervical and endometrial (uterine) cancers. Chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and surgery, among other treatments, are frequently used to treat ovarian cancer.

Common chemotherapy drugs for ovarian cancer are platinum-based medications such as carboplatin and cisplatin, as well as taxanes such as paclitaxel. Other drugs, such as bevacizumab and topotecan, may also be utilized. Targeted therapies, including PARP inhibitors such as olaparib, rucaparib, and niraparib, are particularly effective for specific types of ovarian cancer, especially those associated with BRCA gene mutations. Additionally, mirvetuximab soravtansine is a monoclonal antibody that is used for recurrent ovarian cancer.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The ovarian cancer drugs market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength during the forecast period.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Cases of Ovarian Cancer: The American Cancer Society estimated that ~20,890 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2025. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 85–90% of ovarian cancers are epithelial ovarian cancers. Other types include germ cell tumors and stromal tumors. The majority of patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer are found to have an advanced stage of the disease, either locally advanced or metastatic, primarily because there is currently no public health screening program for early detection. As a result, the rising incidence of ovarian cancer increases the demand for effective treatment options.



The standard treatment for patients newly diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer typically involves a combination of debulking surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy. Additionally, there are breakthrough therapeutic options—such as approved PARP inhibitors (olaparib, rucaparib, and niraparib)—that are effective in managing newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. The use of PARP inhibitors has proven to be an effective approach for improving clinical outcomes in advanced ovarian cancer. These inhibitors offer long-term efficacy and can enhance progression-free survival (PFS) in newly diagnosed patients who achieve a complete response (CR) after the first, second, or third rounds of platinum-based chemotherapy.



Rising Demand for Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapy: Precision medicine is customized based on the unique genetic and molecular profile of each patient's tumor. This approach allows clinicians to select therapies that are most likely to be effective for individual patients, reducing the trial-and-error process and improving survival rates. The increasing use of biomarker-driven diagnostics and personalized combination therapies has resulted in better patient stratification and more successful clinical outcomes. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing heavily in the development of novel targeted agents and personalized treatment regimens, which is fueling robust research and development pipelines. For instance, in April 2024 , the Food and Drug Administration approved Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for advanced ovarian cancers.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the ovarian cancer drugs market is segmented into epithelial ovarian cancer, germ cell ovarian cancer, and stromal tumors. The epithelial ovarian cancer segment held the largest ovarian cancer drugs market share in 2024.

By drug class, the ovarian cancer drugs market is segmented into PARP inhibitors, anti-angiogenesis inhibitors, and others. In 2024, the PARP inhibitors segment held the largest ovarian cancer drugs market share and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2025–2030.

In terms of distribution channel, the ovarian cancer drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. In 2024, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest ovarian cancer drugs market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2025–2031.

The ovarian cancer drugs market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the ovarian cancer drugs market are Elli Lilly ; AstraZeneca; Zielab; GeneTech (Roche), Vivesto; Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.; ImmunoGen (AbbVie); Aeterna Zentaris; GSK; and Luye Pharma.

; AstraZeneca; Zielab; GeneTech (Roche), Vivesto; Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.; ImmunoGen (AbbVie); Aeterna Zentaris; GSK; and Luye Pharma. Trending Topics: Advancements in Ovarian Cancer Treatments, Innovations in PARP inhibitors, AI in Targeted Cancer Therapy, Treatment for Epithelial Ovarian Cancer, among others.

ImmunoGen received FDA approval for ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of adult patients resistant to platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer.

FDA approved fast-track designation (FTD) for "RC88," a mesothelin-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer.

The FDA announced approval for the SH-105 combination drug for the treatment of patients with breast and ovarian cancer.

Conclusion

The rising demand for personalized and targeted drugs for the treatment of ovarian cancer and the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer drive the ovarian cancer drugs market growth. Ovarian cancer is known for its late diagnosis and high recurrence rates, making it historically difficult to treat with conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation. However, the introduction of targeted therapies—drugs designed to target specific molecules involved in the growth and survival of cancer cells—has marked a new era in treatment. These therapies often provide greater effectiveness and fewer side effects compared to traditional methods. PARP inhibitors are targeted therapy that has significantly improved outcomes for patients with BRCA mutations. Their application is rapidly expanding from treating recurrent cases to being used as first-line treatments.

In January 2024, the FDA granted a Fast Track Designation (FTD) to RC88, a mesothelin-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers. This designation aimed to accelerate the development and review process of RC88, a treatment that specifically targets mesothelin, a protein highly expressed in these cancers.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including healthcare providers, drug manufacturers, patients, and others—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

