Oval Medical Technologies Ltd and inveox GmbH Choose Veeva MedTech to Transform Quality

Emerging medtech companies adopt Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications to ensure compliance with IVD and EU MDR

BARCELONA, Spain, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Oval Medical Technologies Ltd and inveox GmbH are using Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications to modernize quality management and drive greater GxP compliance. The medical device innovators join a growing number of companies adopting Veeva MedTech to accelerate time to market as they navigate a changing regulatory landscape.

With increasing evidence requirements, post-market surveillance, and evolving in vitro diagnostic (IVD) and European medical device regulations (EU MDR), medtech companies are looking for more agile and scalable solutions to automate and harmonize quality processes. Vault Quality Suite brings together quality content and processes onto a single platform, aligning key stakeholders and improving control across the enterprise.

inveox Improves Visibility and Control

inveox develops systems to digitize, automate, and connect histopathology laboratories and physicians. The company chose Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs to simplify quality management and increase visibility into document lifecycles. Veeva MedTech delivered leading technology, support, and services to deploy a unified, digital quality system with built-in best practices.

"Our mission is to streamline and minimize error during cancer diagnosis and adopting best-in-class technology is key to reaching our goals," said Dominik Sievert, co-founder and CEO of inveox. "By leveraging Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs, we are well-equipped to move our products into the next stage of development while remaining compliant with current industry regulations."

Oval Streamlines Quality Content Management

A leading provider of patient-centric, single-use autoinjector platforms, Oval selected Vault QualityDocs to drive GxP compliance and greater efficiency across quality. After a two-month implementation, Oval now has a scalable quality content management system that can support its rapid growth.

"To develop and manufacture products faster, we needed an agile quality solution to easily share and collaborate on SOP and GxP documents," said Tim Holden, director of business development and licensing at Oval Medical Technologies Ltd. "Veeva Vault QualityDocs delivers industry-leading features, from document control to audit trials, that allow us to speed execution throughout our supply chain."

"Medtech innovators are at a critical juncture where they need to ensure quality, compliance, and patient safety while growing at an exponential rate," said Carl Ning, senior director, Vault Quality Strategy, Veeva MedTech. "We're excited to partner with Oval Medical Technologies Ltd and inveox GmbH to empower their teams with modern quality systems that streamline processes and accelerate the development of life-changing products."

Veeva MedTech provides unified suites of cloud applications, including the Vault Clinical, Vault Quality, Vault Regulatory, Vault Medical, and Vault Commercial Content Management suites, for medtech companies to speed the total product lifecycle.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva MedTech, visit: veeva.com/eu/MedTech

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Veeva Systems