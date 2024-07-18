Outlier Ventures and Morgan Creek Digital Partner to Launch LATAM Base Camp Accelerator Program

Outlier Ventures today announced a strategic partnership with Morgan Creek Digital to launch the first LATAM Base Camp accelerator program.

The LATAM Base Camp is Outlier Ventures' inaugural accelerator program dedicated to partnering with Web3 startups in Latin America building innovative solutions that address existing challenges, helping to drive sustainable growth and development in the region.

The 12-week virtual accelerator program will include workshops with subject matter experts from Outlier Ventures and Morgan Creek Digital, as well as mentorship from industry experts.

Applications open today with the program starting in September, 2024.

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlier Ventures , the leading global Web3 accelerator, has announced a new strategic partnership with Morgan Creek Digital , to launch their first-ever accelerator program in the Latin American (LATAM) region. Morgan Creek Digital will support the program as a Venture Partner, with chosen teams receiving a capital investment of up to $200K along with mentorship throughout the program. The program aims to identify and support the best and brightest Web3 tech startups across LATAM, reflecting Outlier Ventures' and Morgan Creek Digital's combined commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth and technological innovation in emerging markets. The virtual program will kick-off in September and last for 12 weeks. The program will be run in English with Spanish and Portuguese support.

In recent years, the Web3 ecosystem in LATAM has undergone a significant transformation, marked by rapid advancements and increasing adoption of blockchain technology. Outlier Ventures is launching the LATAM Base Camp accelerator program to specifically support a cohort of the best Web3 startups in the region. With applications opening today, Outlier Ventures and Morgan Creek Digital are seeking to identify and collaborate with startups that are developing solutions aimed at driving technological and financial innovation across Latin America.

"We are thrilled to launch our first accelerator program in LATAM in partnership with Morgan Creek Digital." said Benjamin Meyer, Chief Growth Officer, Outlier Ventures. "The LATAM region is teeming with entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, and we are excited to support and scale the next generation of Web3 tech leaders. We have seen firsthand the incredible founders in LATAM that are already in our portfolio and we are excited to focus on a program specifically for the region, as we continue to help build Web3 ecosystems globally. With Morgan Creek Digital as our partner we are confident this will be a huge success."

The LATAM Base Camp accelerator program will offer selected startups access to a comprehensive program that includes tailored mentorship from industry experts and networking opportunities with investors. The teams will receive support from Outlier Ventures' in-house team of experts on their product roadmap, community building, entity structuring, and strategic support to navigate the complexities of scaling a business in the Web3 industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Outlier Ventures to help support their first LATAM Base Camp Accelerator program. Having successfully collaborated together to help support some incredible startups, we are excited to deepen our partnership and develop an accelerator program specifically designed to support Web3 founders in Latin America who are driving innovation and addressing regional challenges and opportunities" said Mark Yusko, Managing Partner of Morgan Creek Digital. "As Latin America's Web3 startup ecosystem continues to evolve and mature at incredible pace, we are looking forward to the kickoff of this program and supporting the cohort throughout their journey."

Outlier Ventures' programs have been accelerating Web3 startups since 2014, with a portfolio of over 300 startups from many regions of the world. LATAM alumni include Sati, Takenos, Drex and Tropykus, along with Capa who recently secured pre-seed funding for $1.5M with an investment from Morgan Creek Digital. Outlier Ventures will also be launching an accelerator program in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region later this year.

Interested startups can find more information and apply at https://outlierventures.io/

About Outlier Ventures

Founded in 2014, Outlier Ventures is a global leading Web3 accelerator with a renowned reputation as the go-to authority for Web3 founders, investors and partners. With a portfolio of over 300 startups from every region of the world across its accelerator program Base Camp and token launch advisory Ascent, Outlier Ventures has helped raise over $350m in seed funding across its various accelerator programs. Outlier Ventures' portfolio includes leading Web3 companies including Morgan Creek Digital's portfolio company Swipelux, along with Biconomy, Boson Protocol, Brave, Cheqd, Cudos, DIA Data, Fetch.ai, IOTA, Ocean Protocol, Root Network and XAI.

Outlier Ventures partners with global industry protocol leaders, including Aptos, Filecoin/IPFS, Hedera, NEAR, Polkadot, Polygon and Wormhole, along with leading global brands to design bespoke programs by its team of experts that help refine business strategy, product-market fit, community growth, token design and governance as well as investor and mentor networks.

About Morgan Creek Digital

Morgan Creek Digital was formed in 2018 to focus primarily on venture capital investments in Digital Innovation. Morgan Creek Digital has deployed more than $400 million across previous funds and SPVs and has earned a reputation as a thought leader in the Digital Innovation space. Led by General Partners, Mark Yusko, Sachin Jaitly, and Xavier Segura, the Morgan Creek Digital team brings decades of experience as entrepreneurs, executives, and investors in technology companies, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Technology, Computing Infrastructure/Chips, and Big Data. Morgan Creek Digital will deploy capital through an inclusive strategy that seeks to back a diverse group of founders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463636/Base_Camp_Logo.jpg