Oukitel WP32: Sleek and Lightweight, the Rugged Phone for Outdoor Enthusiasts

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oukitel has recently launched the WP32, their latest rugged phone offering. Measuring only 81.5x166.4x15.4mm, and weighing a mere 300g, the Oukitel WP32 stands out as a lightweight and slim option in the rugged phone market. It comes in black, green, and orange color variants, allowing users to choose a style that suits their preference.

Oukitel WP32, with its 6.0'' display and brightness level of 440 nits, offers clear visuals in challenging lighting conditions. Certified with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H ratings, it is dust-proof, water-proof, and can work in extreme temperatures ranging from -20oC to 55oC. This makes it an excellent choice for outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and professionals who require a dependable device in demanding environments. Whether users are exploring the great outdoors or working in extreme conditions, the WP32 provides the durability and reliability needed to stay connected.

What sets the WP32 apart is its impressive battery capacity of 6300mAh, ensuring long-lasting power. With up to 900 hours of standby time, users can rely on the WP32 in any situation. Featuring a 20MP main camera and a 5MP front camera, the Oukitel WP32 captures high-quality photos and selfies. It also provides ample storage with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, expandable up to 8GB RAM and 1TB ROM through virtual allocation and a MicroSD card, respectively.

The WP32 is loaded with other useful features as well. It runs on the latest Android 13 operating system and supports NFC for Google Pay. Dual SIM card support allows users to separate personal and work life. Moreover, it's equipped with a 3.5mm headphone port which allows for a personalized listening experience.

As a cost-effective rugged phone, WP32 is now available on the Oukitel Official Store. For a limited time from October 18, 2023 to November 1, 2023, it is offered at a discounted price of $149.99, reduced from the original price of $169. Additionally, users can also choose to purchase the WP32 rugged phone on AliExpress.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

SOURCE OUKITEL