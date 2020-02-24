OTTO.nl, a leading European eCommerce brand invests in Insider's AI-powered marketing platform to deliver personalized experiences

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTO.nl, one of the world's leading retail eCommerce brands chose Insider, the first integrated AI-powered Growth Management Platform , to drive personalization and growth across its digital channels. Insider will supplement OTTO.nl's vision to drive growth through effective customer segmentation and its AI-powered platform to deliver truly relevant experiences.

"Personalization is an important driver for growth within OTTO.nl and crucial in delivering an optimal shopping experience. Insider is a partner that helps us design and deliver more relevant and delightful experiences. Together with Insider we can test the impact of various personalization ideas quickly and continuously optimize experiences across channels" said Linda Mels, Team Manager Performance Marketing & CRM.

Insider's AI-backed Growth Management platform is already being used by 600+ global brands including UNIQLO, Philips, Hunkemöller, Decathlon, Samsung , Toyota , Carrefour , MediaMarkt , Estée Lauder, Adidas, Levi's, Puma , GAP, Virgin , AVIS, Marks & Spencer, Avon , Nissan , BBVA, IKEA , and CNN .

OTTO.nl announced its partnership with Insider Growth Management Platform following a structured evaluation phase assessing platforms based on relevance and operational consistency.

Among several factors, OTTO.nl chose Insider for its digital growth features, to tackle key marketing metrics across the funnel (CAC, conversions, LTV, AOV etc.) advanced segmentation capabilities, and strong data unification across the web and mobile web. Insider's easy to implement integration structure will allow OTTO.nl to turn ideas into meaningful campaigns without any IT requirements while supporting a wide range of design and formats.

"I've always admired OTTO.nl for their successful shift from a well respected offline mail-order company, to become one of the leading eCommerce businesses in Europe. OTTO.nl offers a diverse choice of fashion and lifestyle products to a broad audience. This partnership between two brands with a commitment to redefining how customer experiences are delivered will serve as a foundation for further growth and expansion in Europe," said Bas Drogtrop, Insider's Country Manager for Benelux.

Insider's integrated Growth Management Platform works by unifying customer data across channels and leveraging AI and predictive technologies to segment and effectively target users across the funnel. Insider's cross-channel and tech-advanced platform will focus on empowering brands to deliver highly personalized experiences based on historical and predictive data across the web, mobile Web, app, email and more—in real time. By helping marketers eliminate much of the marketing waste, Insider helps optimize Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), ROAS (Return On Ad Spend), Conversion Rate, AOV (Average Order Value) LTV (Lifetime Value) in addition to other crucial marketing metrics.

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, Mobile Web, Mobile Apps, and Ad Channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider is a technology company with offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Paris, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Brussels, Amsterdam, Manila, Wellington, Luxemburg, Ankara and Kuala Lumpur. Insider has been named a "Cool Vendor" in the report titled " Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing" by Gartner , Inc. and recognized as a Leader in the G2 GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing for 12 consecutive quarters. Also, Insider was listed as one of Europe's 100 Hottest Startups by WIRED Magazine in 2018 and won Red Herring Top 100 Europe in 2017. CrunchBase has recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top three women CEOs outside of the US.

SOURCE Insider