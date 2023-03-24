Otr Elkalam: In the Second Episode of the World's Largest Religious Competition, a Contestant Reminds Viewers of the Voice of a Famous Muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the international Quran and adhan competition began in the Otr Elkalam TV show, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, after introducing the competition mechanism and the number of contestants during the first episode of the show, whose second edition was launched yesterday, Thursday.

A Contestant Reminds Viewers of the Voice of a Famous Muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The show witnessed the presence of beautiful voices characterized by good taste in investing vocal capabilities in reciting verses of the Quran before a jury composed of experts in the rules of recitation, phonetics and maqamat (music structures).

For many viewers, Friday was associated with hearing the adhan in the voice of Sheikh Ali Ahmed Mulla, the senior muazzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Contestant Mohammed Raqib Al-Hassan from Bangladesh reminded the viewers of the Grand Mosque when he raised adhan in a style similar to Sheikh Mulla's style.

At the recitation track, Saudi contestant Abdulaziz Hassan Al-Faqih, who has a beautiful Hijazi voice full of reverence, participated in the first round of the recitation of the Holy Quran. Al-Faqih qualified for the next stage and became the first qualifier in this track at the expense of his American rival of Palestinian origin, Yasser Omar Shaheen.

The competition, which is broadcast on MBC1 and the Shahid digital platform daily during the blessed month of Ramadan, aims to highlight the distinguished voices in the recitation of the Holy Quran and raising the adhan, and improving the knowledge of contestants and viewers through the professional observations of the jury, which is composed of specialists in sounds and maqamat.

The episodes of Otr Elkalam can be watched on the show's YouTube channel via the link:

https://www.youtube.com/@OtrElkalam

The competition has allocated prizes totaling $3.3 million to the winners, which is the largest prize in the history of international competitions of this kind. The first-place winner in the Quran recitation track receives $800,000, while the first-place winner in the Adhan track receives $534,000.

