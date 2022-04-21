Otr Elkalam award brings the British contestant Mohammed Ayoub closer to realizing his dream of opening a school to teach the Holy Quran in London

In an interview with him before announcing the final results of the competition, Ayoub expressed his joy at reaching the final qualifiers, praising God for the blessing of his presence on the land of the Two Holy Mosques and meeting the learned members of the jury who had a major role in improving the performance of the contestants in the final stage after giving them some observations in tajwid and performance.

Despite the challenge and magnitude of the competition, in which contestants from all over the world participated, Ayoub, with his talent and outstanding performance, managed to beat his colleagues in the three stages of the competition. He won the votes of the jury and reached the finals with merit, achieving second place in the competition for the most beautiful voice in the recitation category.

Ayoub, who lives in London, was a player in the Arsenal football club. He started playing at an early age in the under 15 team. He joined the club when he was 8 years old and continued in it for years playing as a defender, before leaving the team and heading to Egypt, where he spent 10 years studying the Holy Quran and learning its recitation.

