Otodata Announces the Acquisition of Dunraven Systems’ Delta Software Platform

MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Otodata is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dunraven Systems' Delta software platform. For over 20 years, they have been a leader in the design and development of advanced monitoring solutions through their software platform.

Founded in 2008, Otodata provides industry-leading remote tank monitoring hardware, software and applications for various industries. Its solutions enable fuel and industrial gas marketers to monitor their tanks remotely, delivering real-time, insightful data to optimize asset utilization and workforce efficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dunraven Systems into the Otodata family," said Andre Boulay, President of Otodata. "Dunraven's expertise in telemetry and remote monitoring aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable, affordable, and cutting-edge technology to our customers. This acquisition marks an important step in our strategy to meet the growing demand for automated solutions across a variety of industries and geographic markets, including heating oil, diesel, AdBlue, lubricants and water, often requiring the use of ultrasonic and radar technology. Dunraven's existing customers on the Delta platform will continue to receive exceptional customer service and system uptime and performance."

"Dunraven Systems is excited to join the Otodata team. This partnership will enable the combined business to offer our customers a wider range of products, services, and competitive pricing, allowing them to monitor every asset efficiently and achieve an immediate return on investment, both locally and internationally," said Oliver McCarthy, General Manager of Rochester Europe.

About Otodata:

Otodata has been a key global player in the tank monitoring industry for over a decade. The company's mission is to offer the lowest cost of ownership in the industry, making large-scale implementation of remote monitoring solutions affordable for fuel resellers and industrial gas marketers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at www.otodata.com and follow us on our social media channels.

About Dunraven Systems:

Founded in 2003, the Ireland-based Dunraven Systems is a recognized market leader in the design and development of remote monitoring solutions. The company is dedicated to delivering seamless and efficient monitoring services for fuel distribution and multi-tank organizations.

Contact: Gregory Bronner, Senior Marketing Director: gbronner@otodata.com, C: +1 514-463-6303| T: +1 (514) 673-0244

